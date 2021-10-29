While many in the Grand Valley will put on costumes for Halloween, there are some getting into costume for other reasons.
The coming days happen to be particularly busy on the stage with community, high school and university productions all getting in on the act.
Get a ticket for one or more of these performances:
If you are in the mood for something goofy, a farce if you will, Colorado Mesa University’s theater arts department has just the thing.
“Room Service” was written in the 1930s and follows a theater producer who is completely broke. He’s living with actors in a Broadway hotel, hiding from creditors, but still trying to put on a play.
With wisecracks and some fast talking, “Room Service” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4–6, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St..
Tickets cost $22 for adults, $18 for seniors, $8 for students and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
In the land of Nocturno, where memories reside in coats called Past Coats, a little girl named Iris lives with her mother.
However, the rulers of Nocturno take Iris to be their daughter and remove her Past Coat leaving her with only a button and no memories.
After an escape, Iris searches for her home and family and her past.
This drama and adventure titled “Still Life with Iris” will be brought to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4–6, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Central High School, 550 Warrior Way.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, students and children, and can be purchased at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com.
“Murder Most Foul,” a Shakespearian haunted house theater experience, opened last weekend and will continue Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, at Palisade High School, 3679 G Road, in Palisade.
Audiences will be admitted every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m., with the last group entering at 8:45 each evening.
The Friday performances will be more mild with fewer scares and the Saturday performance will have “maximum scares.”
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/57304.
Adorable Dalmatian puppies will take over the stage for the musical “101 Dalmatians Kids.”
You’ll find the puppies as well as Cruella DeVille, still scheming for a spotted coat, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
This is a Stages Level 2 production put on by The Theatre Project and features a cast of children ages 5–18.
Tickets cost $5 per person and can be purchased at the door. For information, go to theatreprojectgj.com or facebook.com/TheaterProjectGJ.
If you don’t mind a short road trip, you can find the melodrama “I Only Have Fangs For You” at the Magic Circle Theater in Montrose.
A vampire count is waiting for a beautiful woman to be his bride. When she finally shows up as Greta Belleneck, heir to a crumbling mansion, the count thinks his future is secure. But nothing goes as planned as Greta falls in love with a handyman and the count turns the wrong lady.
“I Only Have Fangs For You” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, Nov. 5–6 and Nov. 12–13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, at Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., in Montrose.
Tickets cost $15–$19 and can be purchased at magiccircleplayers.com.