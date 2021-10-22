Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland with “Alice’s Wonderland,” an original ballet from Absolute Dance & Performing Arts.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
“Alice’s Wonderland” shows a creative, fun and entertaining side of ballet that is different from classics such as “Swan Lake” or “The Nutcracker,” said Theresa Kahl, Absolute Dance’s executive and artistic director.
“When doing an original ballet you’re able to pick out music that is more appealing for different audiences,” she said. With the classics, “You’re stuck with that music.”
“Alice’s Wonderland” also incorporates technology to allow Alice to fall down the rabbit hole and helps to create some of the other fanciful scenes from the story, Kahl said.
While Absolute Dance has performed versions of this ballet in years past, this time around it has changed in part because of technology but also because “the level of our dancers has grown and continues to grow, so we’re able to challenge our dancers with more difficult choreography, more eye-appealing choreography and movement,” she said.
“Alice’s Wonderland” was choreographed by Kahl and Nicole Wilkinson with Absolute Dance and by Tanner Blee with the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara, California.
This ballet gives dancers the freedom to add a little acting to the dancing by getting into character using body language and zany faces. “I found myself laughing just Saturday, and I’ve seen it a million times” in rehearsals, Kahl said.
It makes “Alice’s Wonderland” a great performance for children attending a ballet for the first time or adults who may not usually go to a ballet, Kahl said. “This is something that will give them a new outlook on what the performing arts are.”
“I keep saying it — I don’t want to sound like a charity case — but these kids just deserve (an audience) and this show is well worth it,” she said.