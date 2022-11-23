DEADLINES: Details to know for event submissions to Off the Clock By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Off the Clock has advance print deadlines, which means information about events must be submitted at least two weeks prior to publication to be included in the Entertainment Calendar.Please consider the Wednesday through Tuesday date range of the publication when making a submission.Information about events can be emailed to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or brought to the front desk of The Daily Sentinel, 723 S. Seventh St.Along with advanced deadlines comes advanced printing. Any changes or updates to printed information will be made in the online version of Off the Clock at GJSentinel.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Deadline Clock Submission Printing Week Calendar Publication Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 20° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/20° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Wed 18% 28° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:59 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 25° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:07:06 AM Sunset: 04:54:31 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 48° Fri Friday 48°/26° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM Sunset: 04:54:05 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM Sunset: 04:53:41 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 28° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/28° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM Sunset: 04:53:19 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 30° 50° Mon Monday 50°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:59 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business