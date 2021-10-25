"The mystery of life isn't a problem to solve, but a reality to experience."
This is perhaps the most poignant quote in Denis Villeneuve's brand-new cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel "DUNE", the statement lifted directly from Herbert's pages.
This film is, in the broadest sense possible, the story of a young person, unsure of their future, discovering their own path as they come to terms with the harsh realities of their world(s) and as their standing in life shifts dramatically, their foundation ultimately changed forever. It's a deconstruction of destiny and how it can be planted and manipulated, sometimes serving as much as poison as prophecy.
Most of all, however, "DUNE Part I" an audiovisual spectacle of galactic proportions that has quickly cemented itself as one of the best-looking films ever made.
I went into this film relatively blind having never read Herbert's novel or any of the other material from the franchise. I knew it was a sci-fi story about a desert planet full of valuable spice and powerful warring houses, à la "Game of Thrones", but from various planets, and that David Lynch adapted the book into a film in 1984.
However, Villeneuve has as good of a track record as any filmmaker working today, establishing himself as a modern master of cinema with thrillers like "Prisoners", "Enemy" and "Sicario", as well as the war drama "Incendies", before moving into sci-fi territory with 2016's time-bending and tear-jerking "Arrival" and 2017's beautiful and ponderous "Blade Runner 2049", a miracle of a movie that managed to easily surpass the 1980 cult classic it's following up.
"2049" is, in one writer's humble opinion, among the greatest films ever made, so I'm going to be in the theater opening night for any Villeneuve project. That was the case for "DUNE Part I", which I saw twice in its opening weekend.
I can't speak for how faithful the film is to the portion of the unwieldy original book it's adapting, but as its own film, "DUNE Part I" is a modern epic that, should it receive at least one sequel, which I'm almost certain it will even if Warner Brothers hasn't announced it yet, opens the door to a franchise that will be for the 2020s what "Lord of the Rings" was for the 2000s or what "Star Wars" was for the late 70s and early 80s.
Like "Blade Runner 2049", "DUNE Part I" is the rare film that stirs the imagination and truly makes one realize that anything is possible in film now with the right people involved. The sense of scale that's on display throughout this film thanks to a brilliant combination of beautifully rendered computer-generated imagery, practical effects being used whenever possible and immersive art direction is staggering.
There are many shots of massive ships, landscapes, cities and creatures throughout the film, and each time, the shot features a person or object that the audience understands the size of, leading to moments of awe that have been almost impossible to find in movies lately despite movie studios having all the tools they could ever need to bring anything to life.
Roger Deakins didn't serve as Villeneuve's cinematographer this time around like he did for "2049", but Greig Fraser somehow makes his absence irrelevant. There aren't enough to words to convey how phenomenal "DUNE Part I" looks, and it also sounds amazing courtesy of great sound editing and a soaring, memorable score from Hans Zimmer.
The casting is perfect all around, with Timothée Chalamet portraying Paul Atreides with a cold calculation but also the vulnerability of a young boy unsure of his destiny, eager to be a savior but needing to learn how to be a survivor. Rebecca Ferguson has the widest range of any actor in the film and gives a standout performance as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho (yes, that's the character's name) is the most charismatic character in the film, Oscar Isaac brings gravitas with kindness to Duke Leto I, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen is the definition of intimidating.
Important context to understand going into this film is that it is a part one, even if it hasn't been marketed as such. The film opens by titling itself "DUNE Part I", and it only adapts a fraction of the book. Many plotlines aren't resolved and are only beginning when the film ends. This is a beautiful, in-depth, first-class-worldbuilding, 2 and a half-hour first act, similar to "Fellowship of the Ring" in 2001.
"DUNE Part I" isn't a perfect film. It could have used a few more scenes in the first half fleshing out some of the characters, as Paul and Lady Jessica are by far the characters featured more prominently. As far as I'm aware, some such scenes were shot, such as a scene that would have made a character's decision near the mid-way point of the film make far more sense to those unfamiliar with the novel, so an extended cut of the film upon home release, similar to "Lord of the Rings", would be welcomed.
Zendaya is barely in the film, largely shown in visions not unlike a music video. This isn't necessarily a criticism, but considering there's an entire market of viewers this film is aiming for who are seeing it explicitly for her, it especially feels like dangling her for the sequel. If I'm wrong and Warner Bros. decides to pull the plug on a "DUNE Part II" for Villeneuve, many elements of the film will age curiously given their lack of resolution, and Zendaya's role in the film would go down as the most bizarre.
For any criticisms I might have about some characters needing more time or some elements depending on a future film to flesh them out, my takeaway is that my main criticism of "DUNE Part I" is that I wanted more of it. The film is 2 hours, 37 minutes, and on neither viewing have I felt that length, as I would gladly have watched another hour.
The last time I watched an "epic sci-fi film" in theaters before "DUNE Part I", I saw "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", a film with a similar runtime, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and I couldn't wait for it to be over. I left the Picture Show Theater in Grand Junction with my defining memory of a Star Wars film being the audience bursting into laughter at a major death at the climax of the film, a moment that wasn't supposed to be funny. Rarely had I been so distraught at the state of cinema these days, with little care or attention put into any project that receives funding.
But then there's filmmakers like Villeneuve, and films like "DUNE Part I", that completely immerse me and transport me to another world, and it fills me with hope that anything can still be possible in movies. In a world where cinemagoers are constantly treated with endless CGI, nostalgia-bait and reference humor/storytelling, there's still room for awe and wonder.
DEAL'S REELS RATING: A