When Jennifer Murrell teaches a Library 101 class or a computer class, she always gets the same reaction to digital: “I had no idea!”
“They are always shocked,” Murrell said.
There is so much of Mesa County Libraries to discover online, so many resources offered through mesacountylibraries.org, that they never fail to catch people unawares, said Murrell, an information services librarian.
Yes, you can read books digitally, or magazines or newspapers, but you also can use your library card to take a video course on photography or web design at Lynda.com.
Or get auto repair information based on vehicle year, make and model. Or study another language, stream movies, take candle-making classes and get tips for rewriting your resume.
And, of course, there is more, which makes it highly worth your time right now to check out the digital offerings provided through Mesa County Libraries and the Marmot Library Network, a consortium of 26 libraries.
“We’re really beefing up our (digital) collection,” Murrell said, who earlier this week wasn’t sure when library doors would open again and in the meantime recommended people take a peek at the nearly 3,500 magazines that can be downloaded through the RBdigital Collection.
So where do you find this digital treasure trove?
Go to mesacountylibraries.org and get ready to explore.
Murrell suggested first looking under “Books + More” in the bar menu.
There you’ll find the “970West Digital Collection” with the Studio Lounge videos of local bands, Mesa County Oral History Project videos and Veterans Remember videos in which local veterans share memories from their military service. “It’s pretty amazing,” Murrell said.
In addition, under “Books + More” is where you’ll find “Download & Stream” with a library podcast, the RBdigital Collection, full text newspapers and the Marmot OverDrive Digital Collection of ebooks and audiobooks. There are more links to resources collected under the subheadings of “Streaming Movies,” “Lifelong Learning” and “Just for Kids.”
Those links, as well as information about each one, also can be found through “eResources” in the bar menu and then accessed alphabetically or by subject.
Some of those resources are giving special access right now because of COVID-19, Murrell said.
For example, the genealogy site AncestryLibrary.com (the library sibling of Ancestry.com) and Candid’s Foundation Directory Online, which offers nonprofit grant writing and fundraising resources, can be used from home instead of from a library location only.
As you browse and discover all the digital resources available, keep your library card handy. Its number is your free ticket to full access.
If you don’t have a library card, it’s time to get one. Usually, you would need to go to a library location to apply for a card, but because of COVID-19, you can do that online, Murrell said.
At mesacountylibraries.org, choose “Services” in the bar menu and then scroll down to “Library Cards and Borrowing,” where you can apply for a library card.