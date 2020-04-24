Quickread

What do Paolo Bacigalupi, Peter Heller, Laura Pritchett, Margaret Coal, Jon Krakauer and Sandra Dallas have in common?

They’re all Colorado authors and their books are among more than 150 titles from Colorado authors available free as ebooks or audiobooks through the Marmot OverDrive Digital Collection.

OverDrive can be accessed through Mesa County Libraries' website, mesacountylibraries.org.

When you go to the website, select “Books + More” in the bar menu, then “Download & Stream.” On that page, under the “ebooks and eAudiobooks” subhead you’ll find the link for OverDrive, which will take you to the Marmot Library Network. From there, you can scroll down while looking for the “Colorado Authors Spotlight.”