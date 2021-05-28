Dinosaur Days are here for 2021, and they will be different than in years past.
These Dinosaur Days will offer hikes with a paleontologist and a virtual lecture series all in June.
Those hikes will be guided by Julia McHugh, the paleontologist at the Dinosaur Journey museum in Fruita. The hikes will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, and 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the area of Dinosaur Hill at the Riggs Quarry.
“Discover the site where the massive Apatosaurus was unearthed, how it shaped the Legend of Brontosaurus, and why Fruita is such a paleontology hot spot,” said information about the hikes at museumofwesternco.com.
The guided hikes cost $20 each for museum non-members, $15 each for members. To register, go to museumofwesternco.com/things-to-do/events/.
The lecture series will take place each Thursday in June and it is free to listen in on Zoom. The first will be released 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, and titled “Behind the Scenes with Dr. Julia McHugh.”
The June 10 lecture, “Make At Home Casts,” will be given by Brandi Maher, the museum’s paleo coordinator.
The June 17 lecture, “Fruitadens & Family,” will be given by Richard Butler based on his recent research, and the final lecture in the series on June 24 will feature Brian Ench, a paleo artist.
To register for these free lectures and receive Zoom link, go to museumofwesternco.com/things-to-do/events/.
For those who go by Dinosaur Journey in June, there will be a scavenger hunt quiz in the museum. The museum’s summer exhibit, “Exploring Extinction: The Dodo,” also can be viewed.
For museum hours and admission information, go to museumofwesternco.com.