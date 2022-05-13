A fossilized view of guts and gore likely won’t keep you or the kids up at night, but it will be fascinating nonetheless.
“Dinosaurs Macabre” is the name of the summer exhibition that can be viewed starting Friday, May 13, at Dinosaur Journey, 550 Jurassic Court, in Fruita.
It entails “all the things that have happened to the unfortunate dinosaurs,” said Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at the museum.
That means disease, bites and injuries, bodily functions, death and decay, general gruesomeness and “pretty much everything that can go wrong in the dinosaur world,” she said.
Among the many items that will be part of the exhibit are examples of cancer and disease in dinosaur bones, as well as the bone found during the construction of the Palisade Plunge mountain biking trail that was fossilized two different ways, McHugh said.
There also will be a couple interactive displays. One is a puzzle, and the other “I am affectionately calling the meat wall,” she said.
It involves considering how dinosaur predators went after prey. “It should be fun,” she said.
While the museum has hosted traveling displays during summers past, “Dinosaurs Macabre” was created completely in-house, McHugh said.
“We’ll be the only place you can ever see it,” she said. “Once it’s closed, it’s gone forever. Don’t miss it.”
“Dinosaurs Macabre” can be found in the museum’s temporary gallery area through Labor Day.
Admission to the museum, which will include “Dinosaurs Macabre,” costs $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 3–12, $7 for seniors or $25 for a family of up to six people.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It will move to its summer hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Memorial Day weekend.