February is Black History Month and all are invited to learn as well as be entertained at two weekend events organized by Black Citizens and Friends.
A “Celebrate Black History” art exhibit will be open from 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Admission is free.
This exhibit will showcase art pieces inspired by the quilts of Gee’s Bend, an Alabama Black community that persevered despite facing obstacles created to keep its members from voting during the 1960s. Gee’s Bend also is well-known for a unique style of patchwork quilts that are now shown in art museums across the country.
Earlier in February, Black Citizens and Friends hosted several painting events where art pieces were made based on the quilts of Gee’s Bend, according to David Combs with the community group. Look for those pieces, painted by both children and adults, at this art exhibit.
The exhibit will be followed by a screening of the film “Judas and the Black Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 each.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is a biographical drama about Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and the FBI informant, William O’Neal, who had a role in Hampton’s assassination.
The film, which is rated R, stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield.
In addition to the film, the evening will include vignettes about local history from Black Citizens and Friends.