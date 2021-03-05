The brisk air was doing little to make stomping through the deep snow a cool endeavor.
“It was like 9 degrees and I was sweating my butt off,” said R. Ben Lehman, a Paonia photographer.
Granted, the camera gear and drone he was packing weren’t making it easier, but “this is the kind of stuff I live for,” he said.
Lehman was among nearly 30 people who gathered Feb. 21 at the County Line Cross Country Ski Trails on Grand Mesa to create snow drawings with every step they took in the white, open fields between the cross country trails.
Using snowshoes, they walked in wiggles, loops, spirals and swirls through snow a foot or more deep, together making a unique work of art on a large scale.
“It was fun, and it was also challenging,” said Carolina Porras, executive director of Elsewhere Studios, an artist residency program in Paonia that organized the snow drawing effort in collaboration with artist Sonja Hinrichsen.
The German artist, who now lives in the San Francisco Bay area, has led snow drawing art projects in both Europe and the United States and was a resident at Elsewhere Studios in 2019. During that winter she organized a snow drawing effort on Grand Mesa with about 11 people involved, Lehman among them.
“Both years, I was participating and slogging and sweating and having a good time creating designs and the bird in the air to capture it,” said Lehman, who few his drone to get aerial photos and video of the project.
With the snow art, what is drawn is “completely unpredictable and organic and unique to the moment,” said Lehman, who is part of the Burning Man community and enjoys that snow art is “temporary and every experiential.”
“I like the fact that it exists for a short period of time in the physical world,” he said. “You have to be ready to let it go.”
The shadows of the patterns stitched in steps might still be visible to the eyes of those visiting the ski area now, but most likely have been covered by falling or blowing snow or the traces of other visitors.
While the beauty of a snow drawing is temporary, Hinrichsen has more long-lasting motives for her art.
“For me, it really is about getting people out in the environment so they can have a better understanding of it,” said Hinrichsen, who flew back to Western Colorado for the February event.
After a while, statistics and studies begin to put people off or don’t touch them deeply, she said.
But begin outside, creating art that wouldn’t be possible without that environment, casts the subject differently and, “hopefully, it’s going to get people’s minds going,” she said.
In addition, since this project was all outside with easy social distancing, it was the first public community kind of event that Elsewhere was able to have in nearly a year, Porras said.
“A lot of people are craving any kind of activity these days that feels safe and also is just fun and creative,” she said.
Porras also expects Hinrichsen to be back for more snow drawing projects in upcoming winters.
“We both agree that Grand Mesa is kind of the spot for it,” Porras said. “It’s such an amazing place.”
Go online: To learn about Elsewhere Studios, go to elsewherestudios.org. For information about Hinrichsen and her art, go to sonja-hinrichsen.com.