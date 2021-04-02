Easter eggs are just part of the fun at a number of area events celebrating the holiday.
From photos to pony rides to eggs hiding in the snow, here are details about some of those happenings.
n A group of friends, neighbors and coworkers who organized a live outdoor nativity event shortly before Christmas now have an Easter event for families to enjoy.
The On the Farm Easter Extravaganza will be from 1–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 3–4, at 1280 20 Road in Fruita.
Organizers are ready to keep people busy with a long list of activities. There will be pony rides, a petting zoo, egg hunts, resurrection stories, live music, lemonade, a photo booth, crafts and games, such as gunny-sack races and egg relays, according to Corrie Jankeviciene, one of the event’s organizers.
Admission is free and donations are appreciated.
n Lace up those running shoes for the Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Relay on Saturday, April 3, at St. Kathryn Cellars, 785 Elberta Ave. in Palisade.
During designated time slots between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, groups of four will race for eggs and the fastest relay times. There will be relays for both family (sold out, sorry) and all-adult groups and there will be candy and prizes, including a big Easter basket.
While not racing, groups can play cornhole, stay busy with Easter coloring pages or stop by one of the food trucks that will be at St. Kathryn Cellars on Saturday.
Space is limited for this event. To get a free “ticket” for your group, go to bit.ly/3cAQ24y. For information about the relay, go to facebook.com/SKCellars.
n Powderhorn Mountain Resort is wrapping up its winter season with more than 1,000 Easter eggs.
Those eggs will be hidden all over the resort, from the base area to the West End, on Sunday, April 4. The hunting will begin at 9 a.m. when the chair lifts open.
Inside those eggs there will be candy and gift cards, and tucked into one egg will be a 2021/22 season pass. Some of the prizes must be picked up at Powderhorn’s Guest Services desk and that must be done by 3 p.m.
For information about this Easter egg hunt, go to powderhorn.com.
n If you want a photo of your family and the Easter Bunny, then you better quickly get to cabelas.com and then Cabela’s in Mesa Mall.
The Easter Bunny will be at the store Friday through Sunday, April 2–4. Families can make a reservation online to get their photo taken with the fluffy bunny and will receive a free 4x6 color photo and options to upgrade to photo packages.
For information and to make a reservation, go to cabelas.com and search for the Grand Junction location.