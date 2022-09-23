The cooler edge to the air that signals fall’s arrival has finally made its presence felt, and none too soon.
Autumn has officially arrived and with it some local fall events.
Get into the season with these happenings.
FALL FESTIVAL
The Fruita Fall Festival schedule is so packed with things to do or see, you could go anytime 3–10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, or 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and find plenty to keep you entertained.
This is the 107th time this festival has happened in downtown Fruita, so it’s safe to say it has things figured out.
There are all kinds of races and contests: a cupcake eating contest, cornhole tournament, Good Ole’ Fashioned Fun Games, Outhouse races and even stick horse races with Peggy Malone.
Malone, a country western singer with a number of awards and accolades to her name, is the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.
There will be live music on multiple stages, an art walk, dancing, brew fest, beer gardens, pet talent show and more.
The festival’s full schedule an be found at fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival/, and information also can be found at facebook.com/FruitaFallFestival.
COLOR WEEKEND
Autumn’s golds and reds are slow to arrive in the high country this year, however Color Sunday on Grand Mesa is here and events to go with it.
If you decided to drive Colorado Highway 65 over Grand Mesa on Sunday to spot changing leaves, then stop at one of these events.
It’s Color Weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 24–25, at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, above the town of Mesa.
There will be lift rides (reservations must be made 24 hours in advance at powderhorn.com), hiking and biking, food and drinks and live music. Saturday’s music lineup features Haven Effect from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and The Kendallites from 2–5 p.m. Sunday’s lineup features Wave 11 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and Bell Creek Band from 2–5 p.m.
A Color Sunday Shindig will go from 1–7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Mesa Lakes Lodge, 3619 Highway 65.
There will be live music from From the Top, Tim + Richard and The Troy Douglas Band. The restaurant will offer food and drinks. Bring along a chair and enjoy the cooler weather.
The annual 4–H Color Sunday Brisket Dinner and Arts & Crafts Fair will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Mesa Community Center, 8973 KE Road, in the town of Mesa.
Eat dinner and look over the items for sale during this event to benefit the Plateau Valley Extreme 4–H Club. Dinner costs $12 for adults, $10 for those ages 60 and older or 5–17. Children younger than 4 eat free.
For information, go to mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
PUMPKIN PATCHES
In orange, yellow, white or green or a mixture thereof or with warts or smooth, pumpkins are ready to leave local patches and take up residence in your home.
But going to pick out a pumpkin is never as simple as walking in and out. There is much more to do at these local pumpkin patches.
The Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through Oct. 31 at Moon Farm, 1360 18½ Road, in Fruita. Admission is $7 per person age 4 and older.
In addition to pumpkins, Moon Farm offers a petting zoo, scavenger hunt, play houses, haunted straw maze, hay rides and more. Moon Farm also is opening a Creepy Clown House and Haunted Castle for those with Halloween in mind.
For information, go to moonfarm.net or facebook.com/moonfarmpumpkinpatch.
Studts Pumpkin Patch will be open for the season from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30 and can be found at 21½ and I½ roads.
Studts offers pumpkin jumps, a hay mountain with five slides, a petting zoo, barrel train, corn cannons, hay rides, pony rides, pig races, corn mazes and more.
Admission varies by weekday or weekend and can be purchased at studtfarms.com.