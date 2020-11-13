Get out of the cold and explore ideas and topics through dance with “Embracing the Shadow.”
This Colorado Mesa University dance concert will be performed for a live audience — only 100 tickets will be sold for each socially distanced concert — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1231 N. 12th St.
The concert also can be viewed digitally beginning at noon Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
The program includes nine pieces choreographed by CMU faculty members and students as well as one piece set by a guest artist Courtney World. In October, World interacted with CMU students via Zoom while choreographing the tap-dance piece “HIdden World” for the concert.
“Embracing the Shadow” “turns its attention to the shadow parts of ourselves and our society: what we choose, consciously or unconsciously, to forget, hide and/or reveal,” according to a statement from Amanda Benzin, assistant professor dance at CMU and the concert’s director.
Tickets for the live concerts cost $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for students. Tickets for the digital concert cost $10 for a single viewer, $30 for a family viewing.
Tickets can be purchased through coloradomesa/arts/theatre.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com