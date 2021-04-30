While Dinosaur Journey Museum’s summer temporary exhibit won’t exactly be about dinosaurs, it does address a topic familiar to the scariest T-rex or biggest apatosaurus: extinction.
With “Exploring Extinction: The Dodo” you can “discover the dodo, a large flightless bird commonly known as the Icon of Extinction,” said a news release from the Museums of Western Colorado’s Dinosaur Journey, 550 Jurassic Court, in Fruita.
This new exhibition will open Saturday, May 1, and “will transport guests 400 years in the past to the tropical island that was home to the dodo. Learn how the dodo lived and why it died,” said a news release from the museum.
The exhibit also will consider other animals at risk of extinction and can be viewed in addition to the museum’s regular exhibits.
“Exploring Extinction” is a traveling exhibition built by Silver Plume Exhibitions based in Silver Plume. It features original artwork as well as hands-on aspects. “Come and see it before it is gone forever,” the news release said.
Dinosaur Journey is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission to Dinosaur Journey is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children or $25 for a family of up to six members. Museum members are admitted free of charge.
For information about Dinosaur Journey and other Museum of the Western Colorado locations, go to museumofwesternco.com.