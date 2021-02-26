Face value has a different meaning at Craig Gallery’s latest exhibition.
“Portraits” featuring more than 30 different portraits can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at the gallery at 128 E. Third St. in Palisade.
The exhibition features the work of 17 local artists and portraits of faces young and old, female and male, in a variety of media. The exhibition will be up through April 9.
For information about this exhibition and others, go to craiggallerypalisade.com.
