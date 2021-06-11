After more than a year existing month to month online, Cavalcade’s Variety Show is ready to leave the digital world.
Cavalcade will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an in-person Variety Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Fruita Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Not knowing how many people will join the celebration, and considering Cavalcade’s small space at 201 E. Aspen Ave., the decision was made to move this show to the church so everyone can comfortably come and social distance, said Jeannine Purser, director for Cavalcade, a nonprofit performing arts center in Fruita.
Earlier in the week, those performing in the show gathered to rehearse and “just for all of us to be together in person again was a really experience in and of itself,” Purser said.
Putting together 13 episodes — each was about an hour and 15 minutes long — of video submitted by community members to create an online, monthly Variety Show “was really cool,” but it will be better to be back in person, she said.
The Variety Show will return to Cavalcade’s downtown spot soon, but having this show at the Fruita Methodist Church is kind of a full-circle moment, Purser said.
Prior to becoming one of Cavalcade’s co-founders, Purser’s husband, Cullen, was looking into starting a variety show at the Fruita Methodist Church. Then Cavalcade was formed and launched with a variety show 10 years ago on May 25, she said.
So in a way, marking the 10th anniversary with the Variety Show at the church is fitting, she said.
This Variety Show will include music and poetry with performers of all ages, “like always,” Purser said.
Tickets to the Variety Show cost $10 for adults, $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at 970tix.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door, cash only.
For information about Cavalcade, go to cavalcadefruita.com or facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.