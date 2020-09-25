Outdoor music concerts are common. Outdoor dance performances are more unique, and for the first time in its three-year history, Las Colonias Amphitheater is set to host one.
“Fall for Dance,” featuring dancers from Absolute Dance Studio Company, will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for youth age 17 and younger and can be purchased through links at absolutedancegj.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the gate.
“Fall for Dance” will include classical pieces from famous ballets such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Don Quixote” and “Coppélia” as well as original choreography for pieces in tap, jazz, hip-hop and contemporary.
This provides the concert with a lot of variety in both style and costuming, said Theresa Kahl, owner and instructor at Absolute Dance.
Choreography was set by members of the studio’s faculty along with a couple pieces choreographed by two of studio’s advanced dancers — “They surprise me!” Kahl said — and one piece was set by Tanner Blee, a dancer with the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara, California.
Very few dance companies across the nation moving forward with performances because of COVID-19, Kahl said.
“Being able to do something on a stage is just something that we shouldn’t take for granted,” she said.
The amphitheater’s outdoor setting makes having such a performance in a safe way possible and it provides a pleasant sunset atmosphere for both the dancers and the audience, she said.
“It’s just beautiful to be outside and not trapped in a dark theater,” Kahl said. “There’s just something special to it.”
“Fall for Dance” is expected to offer an hour of dancing with a 15 minute intermission. Bring along a lawn or camp chair and a jacket or blanket for the cooler temperatures that come as the sun goes down.
The amphitheater has special rules related to COVID-19 and those can be found at theampgj.com.