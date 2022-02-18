There is a steampunk costume you’ve wanted to create for quite awhile now, but with the pandemic the idea has hung around in the background for awhile.
Now is the time to get back into costume and cosplay and to “think ahead and get energized,” said Ann Hartter, the co-executive director for Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.
The group will host a Cosplay & Costume Apparel Giveaway from 1:30–4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Mesa Community Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Everything is free and you might just find the dress or menswear garments you need to create your look for an upcoming event.
The clothes that will be part of this giveaway originally were donated to the annual Promwear Giveaway that is now being headed up by Hartter.
For more than 10 years, gowns and menswear have been donated for the prom event that offers formal clothes free to teenagers for use at prom.
The amount of inventory was overwhelming, Hartter said.
So she and a group of volunteers recently went through everything, examining each garment for stains, rips and missing beads or sequins. They also weeded out the garments that were obviously dated or so out of fashion that it was unlikely a teenager would choose to wear them to prom in 2022, she said.
The inventory for the Promwear Giveaway is still huge, but it’s now more manageable, she said.
Items that didn’t make the cut for prom will be part of Sunday’s Cosplay & Costume Apparel Giveaway.
There is a significant amount of menswear since much of it was business casual instead of formal and it is in fairly good condition, she said.
Some garments need a good cleaning, others could be refurbished or remade into costumes — zombie-wear, steampunk, garb for a Renaissance fair or Comic Con. “You can come to this and just look for fabric,” Hartter said.
Along with various community festivals and events coming up in 2022 that could necessitate a costume, Geek Parties of the Grand Valley is planning events where a new-to-you outfit could come in handy.
In May, the group plans a Sparkly Tea Party for which participants dress up in their sparkly best and drink tea.
In June, it will stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare. A “Mad Max” Tea Party is on the books for August and Edgar Allan Poe Week with The Poe Project is set for Oct. 2–8.
In December, the group plans to hold a Midwinter Ball: A Multi Fandom Formal.
“It’s going to be so refreshing for people to get back together again,” Hartter said.
For information about the Cosplay & Costume Apparel Giveaway as well as Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, go to facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV.