Between the graduations, concerts, art shows and the outdoor public pools finally opening, May is shaping up to be a crazy busy month for entertainment and recreation.
We looked at the month by weekend and picked out some events for each that you should be sure to have on your radar.
WEEKEND ONE
The Fruita Fat Tire Festival will finally celebrate its 25th anniversary!
After a two-year hiatus, this festival is back on the trails around Fruita from Friday through Sunday, May 6–8.
The festival’s bicycle demo venue will be at the 18 Road/Bookcliffs Trail System (a festival pass is required for demos).
The festival’s expo, where you’ll find recreation vendors, live music, the kids rodeo and the beer garden, will be in downtown Fruita, and the public is welcome to check it all out.
For live music, Josh Matthews, Lincoln Pants Band and Straygrass will play on Friday and Josh Matthews, “The Lip” and Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts will perform Saturday.
Go to fruitafattirefestival.com for festival information and schedules.
The Grand Junction Cinco de Mayo celebration also is back after two years away.
It will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in downtown Grand Junction.
There will be dancing and music, vendors, food and drinks.
The Show & Shine show for cars, trucks and bikes will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a street dance with the band Alto will be from 6–10 p.m.
This celebration is organized by the Latin-Anglo Alliance Foundation.
For information about the foundation and Cinco de Mayo, go to latinangloalliancefoundation.org.
Side note: Starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, the stage at Ciara’s Cantina, 701 Main St., will feature Grupo Ascenso and Ekipo Inicial with DJ Vegas.
Look for Ciara’s Cantina on Facebook for information.
WEEKEND TWO
Embrace your Celtic side — even if you think you don’t have one — with the Grand Valley Highland Games.
The games will go from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
The games will be presented by The Glenfinnan Highlander and there will be multiple judged competitions — bagpipes and drumming, athletics (caber toss, stone throw and more) and Highland and Irish dancing — that can be watched both days.
There will be jousting by knights on horseback. There will be live music from The Young Dubliners, Wicked Tinkers, StoneFly, Lougheed and Ga Gréine.
And there will be vendors offering a variety of things from food to apparel. The clans will have tents where those attending can learn about their ancestry. There will be whiskey and other drinks and additional activities for both children and adults.
There are a number of tickets options for the games: Saturday-only admission costs $20 for adults, $15 for children; Sunday-only admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for children; a full festival pass costs $35 for adults, $25 for children. There are special ticket options for seniors, veterans and first responders.
Go to grandvalleyhighlandgames.com for event information and tickets (tickets also will be available at the gate).
Games information can be found at facebook.com/grandvalleyhighlandgames.
Can’t wait to kick up your heels? Go to the games ceilidh at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring The Young Dubliners and the The Wicked Tinkers, will play.
General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets cost $45. Go to mesatheater.com for tickets.
Spend a day down by the Colorado River with Grand Valley River Fest.
This event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Las Colonias Park. Admission is free.
There will be gear demos (discounted rates!) from Grand Junction Adventures, a community gear swap (15% of sales go to Save-a-Life Jacket Program), vendors, and workshops and activities for kids for the duration of the event.
A rubber ducky race will start at 11:30 a.m. and the lucky winner will receive a Hala paddleboard. Duckies (one for $20, six for $100) can be purchased at bit.ly/3LLSfcO or at the event. Only 400 ducks will be sold.
A slackline exhibition will go from 1–2:30 p.m., a throw bag tournament will be from 2–4 p.m. and a paddle contest can be found in the Las Colonias’ Butterfly Ponds from 3–5 p.m.
To register for these events or for information about River Fest, go to riversedgewest.org.
WEEKEND THREE
It’s time to welcome a new big event to the Grand Valley!
Grand Junction Rides & Vibes will be Friday through Sunday, May 20–22, and “the experience will be nothing short of incredible,” according to gjridesandvibes.com.
Rides & Vibes combines mountain bike races with a downtown music festival, complete with a beer garden.
On the mountain bike side of this event, there will be downtown crit races for all levels, even clunkers with costumed riders, from 4–7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, amateur mountain bikers will hit the trails starting at 7:30 a.m. for 40-, 30 -or 15-mile races. The professional mountain bikers will race on Sunday with men starting at 8 a.m. and women at 8:30 a.m.
On the music side of things, there will be two stages and live music starting at noon Friday with Zolopht, Wave 11, Sounds by Max Ryan and headliners Spose and Funk & Gonzo.
The music will begin again at 10 a.m. Saturday with The Patient Zeros, Opera House Arson, Southside Highway, Wowzers, Ricky Bobby and the Hellcat Fury, Valley Curse, The Doubious Brothers, The Sean Moon Band and headliners Marc Broussard and The Yawpers.
Soul Habit will take the stage at 10 a.m. Sunday.
For event information and race registration, go to gjridesandvibes.com.
For those who prefer a ride powered by horses rather than two wheels, The Wild West Shootout: Classic Six Horse Hitch is a big deal. As in draft horse big with Percherons, Belgians and Clydesdales.
This event will be Thursday through Saturday, May 19–21, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Competition events will begin at 6 p.m. both Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday. Three-day passes for adults cost $30 and single-day passes for adults cost $15. Children age 11 and younger get in free.
Multiple teams and horses will be coming to Grand Junction for the Shootout, with competition in categories such as the Classic Series Six Horse Hitch, Open Cart, Classic Cart, Farm Team events and much more.
To view the schedule or purchase tickets in advance, go to hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com and click on “Grand Junction, CO” in the menu.
WEEKEND FOUR
This is Memorial Day weekend and for many in Grand Junction that means one thing: The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Ten teams from junior colleges across the nation will play in the tournament that will begin with four games on Saturday, May 28, at Suplizio Field. That day’s evening game is traditionally followed by a fireworks show.
Fans will fill out their JUCO brackets as the games and days go by until a national champion wins the field on Saturday, June 4.
Look for the JUCO guide in the Friday, May 27, edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Tournament passes are on sale now, and single game tickets and day passes will go on sale May 16.
For information and tickets go to jucogj.org.