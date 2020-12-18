In case you haven’t noticed, the events are hoppin’ at Monumental Beer Works.
Next up is the Local Love Winter Market featuring businesses with a number of delicious things to eat or drink. This market will happen snow or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at the brewery at 360 W. Gunnison Ave.
You’ll find Ghost Rock Farms, Anita’s Pantry and Produce, Bake Sale Bread Co., Lily Purrl’s Kitchen, Roth’s Pretzels and Bestslope Coffee Co. in attendance as well as Underdog Cheese offering brunch or lunch.
And if you’re lucky and there’s some left, you also can order Monumental’s Egg Nog Cream Ale that was released on Thursday.
For information about Monumental’s events, go to facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com