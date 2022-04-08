After a couple years of limbo thanks to the pandemic, 2022 is set to welcome back some Grand Valley festivals that have been on hold.
The Fruita Fat Tire Festival is ready to ride, the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival will offer a full music lineup and the local Cinco de Mayo Celebration will return to Main Street.
There also will be a couple new festivals to look forward to. Grand Junction Rides & Vibes will race into late May, and the Christian music festival NightVision will officially move from Olathe to the Mesa County Fairgrounds in July.
Fortunately, there’s no need to wait to get back into a festival atmosphere.
The Palisade International Honeybee Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and will get the Grand Valley festival season started on Friday and Saturday, April 8–9, in downtown Palisade. Admission is free.
“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to share information about bees and other pollinators, which are vital to our local agriculture,” wrote Jean Tally, a volunteer coordinator for the festival, in an email. “Our focus is on what we as individuals can do every day to promote a health environment for bees — and it’s free and a lot of fun.”
From 5–8 p.m. on Friday the Blue Pig Gallery, 101 W. Third St., will showcase bee-themed art while offering hors d’oevres and a honey wine tasting by the Meadery of the Rockies.
The gallery also will host education talks: “Beeworthy Gardening” with Breann Fiihr, owner of Mount Garfield Greenhouse & Nursery; and “Using Bugs for Good, Not Evil” with Dean Bean, director of the Palisade Insectary.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday the festivities will move to Palisade’s downtown Town Plaza and that is the time to sport a honeybee costume or colors for a honeybee costume contest with prizes for kids, adults and pets.
Vendors with honeybee-related products or crafts will line the street. There will be food trucks and live music to enjoy from Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan of From the Top. There will be a spelling bee and cooking-with-honey demonstrations with Chad Griffith, the Wine Country Inn’s executive chef.
There also will be a couple more honeybee-themed educational talks: “Rewild Your Garden with Pollinators” with Stephanie Griggs, owner of Bookcliff Gardens; and a reprise of “Using Bugs for Good, Not Evil” with Bean.
With a mixture of information and festival fun, this event is a glimpse of the events still to come in the Grand Valley as the year progresses. The next festival scheduled is Southwest Arbor Fest on April 23 at Lincoln Park.
For information about the Palisade International Honeybee Festival, go to palisadehoneybeefest.org.