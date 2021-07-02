Hail to the red, white and blue!
Since Independence Day falls on Sunday, the celebration has become a weekend affair.
Along with planning a gathering with family and friends, there is plenty to keep your celebration going.
STRIKE UP THE BAND
The party has moved outside to accommodate all those ready to celebrate at the Fourth of July Independence Day Bash at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, July 3–4, for this country music event taking place in a lot next to Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. The music will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Clay Walker will take the stage Saturday, with opener Sean Curtis. Tickets cost $40 general admission (bring your own chair), $45 for those 21 and younger, $50 for the general admission pit area with standing room only that is right next to the stage. Reserved seating tickets are sold out.
On Sunday, Tracy Lawrence will perform and Exit 42 will open the show. Tickets cost $30 general admission, $45 for the general admission pit area with standing room only, $50 for reserved seating.
For information and tickets for these concerts, go to warehouse2565.com.
And if you can’t wait to get the party started, then check out Jagertown, which will play a free show at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
Another big show this weekend comes in the form of bluesman Tab Benoit. If fireworks don’t make your jaw drop, then Benoit’s guitar playing will.
The music will start at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Alastair Greene will open the show.
Advance tickets cost $25 at mesatheater.com. Day-of tickets cost $30.
SEE THE PARADE
Attending a Fourth of July parade is an Independence Day tradition for many.
In the Grand Valley, the first parade of the holiday weekend will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Palisade.
The parade route will travel east from the Palisade Firehouse on Seventh Street to Iowa Avenue, then north on Iowa to Third Street, south on Main Street and then back on G Road to the firehouse.
The theme for this parade is “Post COVID — Still Standing Strong,” and among entries are fire trucks and older cars, bicycles, horses and wagons and more.
Following the parade there will be a celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, 120 W. Eighth St., in Palisade. There will be hot dogs for sale for 50 cents and sandwiches for $1.50. There will be water balloons and stickers for kids and the Lions Club will serve ice cream.
For information go to facebook.com/palisadechamberofcommerce.
In Grand Junction, the Fourth of July Parade will begin a 10 a.m. Sunday. Take a chair and go early to get a shady spot along the parade route, which is on Main Street in the downtown area. Bring along a small flag to wave as parade entries walk or drive by.
For information, go to downtowngj.org.
If you can’t get enough of holiday parades, then consider the 4 p.m. Saturday parade that is part of the De Beque Independence Day Celebration. After the parade, there will be a town barbecue (take a side dish), activities for kids and live music.
There’s also the Montrose Fourth of July Parade that will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in Montrose on Main Street from North Pythian Avenue to South Rio Grande Avenue.
GET READY FOR FIREWORKS
Alas for sparklers and spinners, fountains and roman candles. Fire restrictions have pushed those to another date.
Fortunately, the bigger Fourth of July fireworks shows are still on.
In the Grand Valley, the first fireworks display will begin at dusk on Saturday in Fruita. The fireworks will be set off from the Snooks Bottom Recreation Area and can be viewed in and around Fruita.
In Grand Junction, a fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. Sunday with fireworks being set off from Suplizio Field in Lincoln Park following the Grand Junction Rockies game.
Dusk on Sunday also will be the time for fireworks displays on Sunday in both Montrose and Delta.
Montrose’s show will be set off from Sunset Mesa.
Delta’s show will be set off from Confluence Park and conclude the annual Fourth of July at the Fort Uncompahgre.
For this special day, Fort Uncompahgre, 440 N. Palmer St., in Delta mixes Old Spanish Trail history with a Fourth of July celebration. For information about the fort, go to fortuncompahgre.org.