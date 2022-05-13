The Grand Valley has a busy entertainment schedule for Saturday, May 14, beyond kilts and jousting.
Here are several events to check out (and look for even more in the Entertainment Calendar on page 4).
GRAND VALLEY RIVER FEST
n 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Las Colonias Park, 725 Struthers Ave.
Celebrate the Colorado River and the recreational and environmental opportunities that come with it during River Fest.
There will be vendors, workshops and activities for kids. Admission is free.
A rubber ducky race will start at 11:30 a.m. and the lucky winner will receive a Hala paddleboard. Duckies (one for $20, six for $100) can be purchased at bit.ly/3LLSfcO or at the event if available. Only 400 ducks will be sold.
A slackline exhibition will go from 1–2:30 p.m., a throw bag tournament will be from 2–4 p.m. and a paddle contest can be found in the Las Colonias’ Butterfly Ponds from 3–5 p.m.
There will be gear demos (discounted rates!) from Grand Junction Adventures, a community gear swap (15% of sales go to Save-a-Life Jacket Program), vendors, and workshops and activities for kids for the duration of the event.
To register for a contest (there are fees for some), or for information about River Fest, go to riversedgewest.org.
HISTORIC RESERVATION CELEBRATION
n 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, First Church of Christ Scientist building/Elysium Studios, 535 N. Seventh St.
Learn about Grand Junction’s history and visit some of the city’s historic spots during this celebration, which will be based in the church that was built in 1929 on Seventh Street.
At 11 a.m. two Historic Preservation Awards will be presented —Elysium Studios and a Tope Elementary School second grade STEAM class will be the recipients — and then all kinds of activities will begin.
There will be two walking tours offered: one features churches downtown and the other is of the Legends sculptures. There will be an ice cream social, henna art, sidewalk art, activities for kids and other entertainment, according to information from gjcity.org.
During the celebration, community members can talk about how the pandemic has impacted them and those stories will be placed in a digital collection for the Museums of Western Colorado.
This celebration is being organized by the Grand Junction Historic Preservation Board and the museum.
In conjunction with the event, Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) will offer a tour of the Grand Junction Depot at 9 a.m. and a tour of Stranges Grocery at 3 p.m. with a stop at the celebration in between.
CPI’s tours are a ticketed event and cost $30 for CPI members, $40 for non-members. The tours will be followed by a 5 p.m. reception at Foam & Folly Brewing Co.
To register for CPI’s tours, go to bit.ly/3N84657.
For information about the Grand Junction Historic Preservation Celebration, go to bit.ly/3yvD6IA.
WÜFFSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL
n 2–9 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Enjoy time with your dog(s) and dance and relax to live music during this event that supports the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
The music starts at 3:15 p.m. with The Static Channel and continues at 4:45 p.m. with Leon and the Revival and at 7 p.m. Eve 6 stakes the stage.
There will be food and drink to purchase during the festival
Tickets for adults cost $35 in advance, $45 at the gate, and for youth ages 13–17 tickets cost $15 in advance, 20 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger and well-behaved, leashed dogs get in free. Bring a lawn chair for seating in the amphitheater’s large lawn area.
VIP tickets cost $75 and include seating, T-shirt and a gift bag.
Wuffstock is “a great excuse to spend time with your dog and your loved ones, grab a beer and a bite to eat, and enjoy great music for a great cause,” said Anna Stout, Roice-Hurst’s CEO, in a news release.
For information about Wuffstock, go to rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2022 or theampgj.com.