From potato chips to hip hop, the Super Soaker to films, there will be no lack of interesting and relatable subjects included in the events planned for February’s Black History Month in the Grand Valley.
“Black history is everyone’s history. It’s not just the history for African Americans. Black history is American history,” said David Combs, president of Black Citizens and Friends.
This year the local group is partnering more with the Black Student Alliance at Colorado Mesa University to get the word out about local events both in the community and at CMU, he said.
And as it happens, the first event on the local schedule for Black History Month happens to be at CMU and is free and open to the public.
Frederick Gooding Jr., a humanities professor at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, will give the keynote presentation “Hip Hop Gets a Bad Rap” at 5:30 p.m. today in the Meyer Ballroom in CMU’s University Center. This presentation was rescheduled from Wednesday after Gooding’s flight from Texas was canceled due to bad weather.
“Gooding will explore the evolution of hip hop culture through time from what he calls, ‘controversial’ to an elevated ‘mainstream’ genre enjoyed by society today,” according to a news release from CMU.
There also will be a question-and-answer session with Gooding, CMU student leaders and the Black Student Alliance, which is sponsoring Gooding’s visit along with Cigna.
This event will be followed by Brunch & Jazz from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at CMU’s Tomlinson Library. Admission is $5 for nonstudents and mimosas will be available for purchase.
Faculty members from CMU’s music department will perform and talk about the impact of jazz on American culture, according to Kelsey Dudley with CMU’s communications office.
The emphasis will then switch from music to inventions with two sip-and-paint events. A Kids Sip Soda & Paint for youth and students will be from 5–6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, at the Basil T. Knight Center, 596 N. Westgate Drive.
A Sip & Paint for adults will be from 7–8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
The theme for these two painting events is “Black inventors,” and this is where potato chips and the Super Soaker come into play, Combs said.
Both were invented by Black Americans, he said. The potato chip is attributed to George Speck, also know as George Crum, and the Super Soaker water gun was the brainchild of inventor and aerospace engineer Lonnie Johnson.
Artwork of these and other inventions from the painting events will go on display at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. There also will a silent auction with items to bid on during this time. Admission to the art show and silent auction is free.
It will be followed by a screening of the film “Till” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Avalon Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at Ticketmaster.com.
“Till” was released in 2023 and tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s “relentless pursuit of justice” after her teenage son, Emmett Till, was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.
“It is taken from the viewpoint of his mother and I think for any parent, that’s the heart-string pull. … It reminds me of what happened last week in Memphis,” Combs said referring to the death of Tyre Nichols in early January and recently released police video showing how the young man was beaten after a traffic stop.
Nearly a week after the showing of “Till,” there will be a screening for “A Relentless Climb.” This 33-minute multimedia presentation “is about the struggle for Black citizenship in America” and was created by Cameron Kirkegaard, a freshman at Grand Junction High School.
The screening of “A Relentless Climb” and community discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St.
“It was done so well,” Combs said about “A Relentless Climb.”
And then the final local event scheduled for Black History Month will be “Voices of the Valley” at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.
There will be spoken word and poetry during this event, which will be live-streamed, Combs said.