First Friday art receptions, shows open downtown

Mike Ray, who painted this piece titled “This Land is Rich,” will be featured along with Penny Creasy during the month of October at The Main Street Gallery. A First Friday reception is planned for the artists from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the gallery.
It’s First Friday as well as the Downtown Art Festival and downtown galleries and businesses will be open and displaying the work of artists, both local and regional.
Here is some of what you’ll find on Friday, Oct. 1:
There will be an reception for “The Dark Show” from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St. “The Dark Show” is the studio’s “second annual celebration of the gift of darkness,” according to its Facebook page. The show will run through Nov. 13.
The exhibition “Intimate Views & A Walk On The Wild Side” will open with a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
This show features pastel and oil works by Penny Creasy and pastel pieces by Mike Ray. “Intimate Views” will be on display through Oct. 31. Go to facebook.com/mainly412 for information.
The show “Nyctophilia: A Love of the Dark” will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St. This show celebrates the dark side of creation, according to information at facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
The Monuments & Canyons Plein Air Invitational will open its exhibition of paintings created over the previous week with a reception and awards ceremony from 5–8 p.m. Friday at Carlson Vineyards Downtown Tasting Room, 545 Main St.
This reception is free to members of the Colorado National Monument Association and invitational sponsors. For all others wanting to attend the reception, tickets cost $30 at the door and include an association membership.
All of the paintings from the more than 20 artists in the invitational will be for sale.
The show will be open to the public (no ticket needed) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the tasting room.