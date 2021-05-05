Tip: Get to Kite Day early.
The weather forecast looks like it will be just right for flying kites, and the first 600 families at the event will receive a free kite.
Kite Day will go from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8, at Sherwood Park, 1301 E. Sherwood Drive.
Along with receiving a kite and flying a kite, families will receive grab bags with safety tips and coloring materials, said Christmas Wharton, communications manager for Grand Valley Power, which is the main sponsor for the event this year.
Kite Day is fun for families with its booths, music, bump ‘n’ jumps, snacks and kite flying, but “it’s a safety event for us as well,” Wharton said.
Kids can learn about safety when it to power lines and electrical facilities and parents can get energy efficiency tips, she said.
For information, go to gvp.org/hometown-partnerships.