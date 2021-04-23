Get ready to see different perspectives with “Shifting Focus,” Colorado Mesa University’s spring dance concert.
This concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 23–24, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
It also can be streamed online from Friday through May 9.
Through dance, this concert seeks to address the question, “Can shifting our focus or perspective open our minds and hearts to new ways of seeing and being in the world?”
The program will include pieces choreographed by CMU faculty and students and will present a variety of dance styles.
Tickets for “Shifting Focus” cost $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for students or youth and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-MAVS.
Ticket information and details about digitally streaming “Shifting Focus” also can be found at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.