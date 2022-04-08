This quilt titled “Desert Rose” was started by Laurie Marks, a nine-year member of the Sunset Slope Quilters who died before the quilt was complete. Members of the club finished the quilt, and it will be part of the live auction on Saturday afternoon, April 9, at the Mesa to Monuments Quilt Show at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
There’s the functional side that has offered warmth and comfort for decades, and then there’s the artistic side.
“You will be stunned” by the art quilts, said Judy Allerheiligen, a co-chair for the Mesas To Monuments Quilt Show organized by the Sunset Slope Quilters.
This show, which last took place in 2019 and was scheduled for 2021 but delayed by the pandemic, is coming back bigger and better as a two-day affair at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the convention center, 159 Main St.
Admission is $5 and children younger than 12 get in free.
There will be more than 250 quilts on display in a variety of types and sizes, from traditional hand-stitched wonders to small unique wall hangings.
There also will be 22 quilt and hand craft vendors with booths to visit during the show.
“No matter what you think you’re going to see at a quilt show, you’re going to be surprised, pleasantly surprised,” Allerheiligen said.
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days of the show there will be antique quilt bed turnings, during which quilts carefully laid out on a “bed” will be lifted up one by one and each quilt’s story told, she said.
Some of the quilts have been passed down in families for generations and others were acquired during the travels of avid local quilters, she said.
Following the last bed turning on Saturday, there will be a live auction of a couple quilts that are “just amazing,” Allerheiligen said.
One is an antique quilt that is estimated to have been made between 1880–1910. The other is a quilt that was left incomplete by a long-time club member when she died. It was finished by club members, Allerheiligen said.
Along with keeping an eye out for the quilts that will be in the auction and checking out the small silent auction of wall hangings during the show, those in attendance should look for a small display of “COVID quilts” that were inspired in various ways by the pandemic, she said.
Those quilts are “both humorous and serious. Think toilet paper shortage,” Allerheiligen said with a twinkle in her eye.