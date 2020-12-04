In this season of gifts, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley is presenting one of its own: a free concert that can be viewed online Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4–6.
“At Your Home For the Holidays” will feature national and international music groups and was produced by LiveOnStage.
At 90 minutes in length, it will include performances from Sultans of String, Tajci Family and Friends, Revoiced, Celtic Angels, Sons of Serendip, Hits & Grins, Saxophobia, Empire Trio, Taylor Red, Alina Kiryayeva, Mark Kingswood, Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
The show’s emcee will be actor Brandon Gibson.
To view the show during its three-day online run, go to CommunityConcertsGrandValley.org and click on the link “Free Holiday Show.”
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com