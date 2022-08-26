Friday Night Pick: Check out Fruita Food & Brews By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita will wrap up its summertime Fourth Friday schedule with the end-of-summer bash Fruita Food & Brews.This event will go from 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.The food truck lineup will include Dango Burrito, Mountain Berry Bowls, Smokey Bonez BBQ and Underdog Cheese. The brew lineup will feature Suds Bros. Brewery, Wave Drinks and Copper Club Brewery.While enjoying the food and beverage of your choice, take in live music with PB&J Jazz and view art for sale by local artists, according to a news release about this event.The evening also will offer a performance from Reverent Rhythms Performing Arts Company, carriage rides by Absolute Prestige Limo and a bounce house from Shires Bounce Rentals.For information about Fruita Food & Brews, go to fruitachamber.org/events/. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Food Lineup Enology Bounce Carriage Limo Ride Drink Truck Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 18% 63° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/63° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:09 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 17% 59° 87° Fri Friday 87°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 62° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/62° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 63° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM Sunset: 07:50:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 66° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:41:06 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 65° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:46:15 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business