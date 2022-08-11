A scene of classic Americana unfolds in Fruita’s Civic Center Park each Thursday evening for 10 weeks of the summer.
“There’s usually a crowd of kiddos that are up dancing,” said McKenzie Kimball, describing the sight.
A band plays — there’s bluegrass or jazz, rock or big band — as the kids run and jump around while their parents talk with other moms and dads.
Sometimes whole families come, from grandparents to toddlers, said Kimball, recreation coordinator for the Fruita Parks and Recreation, which organizes the annual Thursday Night Concert Series.
People socialize with their neighbors while relaxing in lawn chairs and taking in whatever music happens to be that night. “It’s good music even if they don’t recognized the band,” Kimball said.
However, with kids back in school and the sun of summer setting earlier, the 2022 version of the Thursday Night Concert Series is coming to a close.
Wave 11, a local reggae, hip hop and funk band, will wrap up the series with a concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Fruita’s Civic Center Park.
That concert is likely to draw a crowd just as all of the concerts this season have packed the grass, Kimball said.
With the help of James Williams, a Fruita musician and city councilman, Fruita tries to select a variety of local bands for the series each year, Kimball said.
Some bands were new to this year’s lineup. Others bands, such as local favorite Stray Grass, have been a part of the concert series for multiple years.
Stray Grass and the Still House String Band, both bluegrass bands, each packed the park “to the gills with folks” this season, she said.
For the July 28 concert, swing dancers brought out a portable dance floor and spent the evening jitterbugging to big band music played by the Frank Bregar Orchestra.
This season, the Grand Junction Centennial Band was set to play June 30. It is a concert series perennial, nearly always playing the Thursday before the Fourth of July with American classics and patriotic music, Kimball said.
On June 30, the band was set up and Fruita City Council members were at the park to hand out ice cream during their annual social, Kimball said.
“It was beautiful literally up until 7:30 p.m.,” she said. Then a thunderstorm let loose. Band musicians were taking cover where they could and people were packing up as fast as possible. City Council members got soaked while running around trying to hand off ice cream to people in their cars. “It was very awesome,” Kimball said.
About half the ice cream was given away that night, and the rest was handed out at another concert.
While the Thursday Night Concert Series has the capacity to grow and change, “people like the predictability of it,” Kimball said. “There are people who go every single week for the whole 10-week series.”
“I think people really enjoy it,” she said.
