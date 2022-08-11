Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Stray Grass plays to hundreds of bluegrass fans on July 7 in Fruita’s Civic Center Park as part of the Thursday Night Concert Series. The last concert in the 2022 series will feature local band Wave 11 at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A scene of classic Americana unfolds in Fruita’s Civic Center Park each Thursday evening for 10 weeks of the summer.

“There’s usually a crowd of kiddos that are up dancing,” said McKenzie Kimball, describing the sight.