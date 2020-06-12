Area farmers markets are finally going to begin — YEAH!
And there will be a changes — NOOO!
COVID-19 has made its mark on these events too, but farm-fresh veggies and fruit and locally made foods can still be found even if the atmosphere will be different this year.
Here is what you need to know before you attend a local farmers market.
Palisade Sunday Farmers Market
Time and date: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays beginning June 14 and continuing through Sept. 20.
Location: The market can be found in downtown Palisade on Main and Third streets. There will be two designated entrances/exits, one near the intersection of Main and Second streets and the other at Kluge and Third streets.
Vendors: About 30 vendors will be there with everything from fruits and vegetables to butter, cheese, honey, eggs and more. Some will sell prepackaged food, such as kettle corn, pretzels and desserts. There will be two food trucks and a drink truck. All the vendors booths will be separated by 6–11 feet.
Changes: Along with having designated entrances/exits, people will shop using a one-way traffic pattern through the market, said Michelle Gossage, market manager for the town of Palisade.
There will be a rope barrier down the middle of the street to encourage traffic flow, and the entire market will be contained by rope barriers, she said.
Organizers will limit the number of people inside the market at any given time to encourage social distancing, Gossage said.
While the vendors primarily will offer produce and food items, there will be a few who also will have craft items for sale. There will be two vendors selling homemade face masks. As the market season continues, more craft vendors may join the event, depending on how things go, Gossage said.
No dogs will be allowed. No live music. (But there will be some background music to enjoy.) No food samples will be given out. No chef demonstrations. Sorry!
Vendors and market personnel all will be wearing masks.
“We don’t want to create an environment that is just a place to spread this horrible disease,” Gossage said. However, “I really hope people will come and support our local farmers and our local businesses.”
Online option: The market is getting ready to add an online shopping option with curbside pickup. The shopping will be through WhatsGood, which will offer shopping through its website sourcewhatsgood.com and using its app.
In the coming week or two, a link will be posted at townofpalisade.org/market that will connect customers directly with the online market.
Info: townofpalisade.org/market.
Fruita Farmers Market
Time and date: 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays beginning June 20 and continuing through Sept. 19.
Location: This market has a new spot: Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St
This location switch away from Civic Center Park, which has hosted the market for years, was in the works well before COVID-19 came into play, said Selena Sanchez, marketing and event coordinator for the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce.
The turf at Civic Center Park was getting pretty beat up and a different place with more space was needed, she said.
Then guidelines for COVID-19 came out, requiring more room between vendors, and that sealed the deal for a location change.
Vendors: There will be about 25 vendors at this market with produce and handcrafted items. Vendors will be spread out to encourage customers to remain 6 feet apart.
Changes: The new location was a biggie. There also will be a one-way path through the market from the entrance off McCune Avenue to the exit on Maple Street. The market will use cones and ropes to designate the pathway.
There will be no food trucks for the first couple markets. “We’re going to see how things look and then evaluate,” Sanchez said.
No food samples will be given out. Dogs will not be allowed. Bikes and skateboards are not permitted.
“We’re just really excited that we can have the market this year,” Sanchez said.
Online option: The Fruita market is working on setting up online shopping through WhatsGood, which has the site sourcewhatsgood.com and an app. Sanchez was hopeful online shopping as well as curbside pickup would be available for the June 27 Fruita market.
Info: fruitachamber.org/fruita-farmers-market. Watch for links to the market’s new website, which will be coming soon.
Cross Orchards Market
Time and date: 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays beginning June 20 and continuing through Oct. 10.
Location: Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
Vendors: About a dozen, which is similar to what the market has had in past years, said Libbie Early, marketing specialist for Museums of Western Colorado, which includes Cross Orchards. The vendors will be spaced out to encourage social distancing.
Changes: The museum formerly worked with a farmers group for the market and that group has since disbanded, Early said.
While there will continue to be farmers offering fresh produce at the market, the change has allowed the museum to open up for food trucks and nonprofits doing public outreach, Early said.
Cross Orchards also plans to combine the market with another popular event, Art in the Barn. The last Saturday of the month — June 27, July 25, Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 — area artists and artisans will showcase and sell their work in the museum’s large barn, Early said.
Another exciting aspect of this market is the ride-on train popular with kids. It will operate from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday and volunteers will sanitize the train after each run, she said. Tickets to ride the train cost $3 for adults, $2 for children or $10 for families of up to six people.
The number of people at the market will be limited by the available parking. “We’re definitely going to err on the side of giving people room,” Early said.
Cross Orchards is on located on 24 acres, so when it comes to capacity, “we’re sort of in a different zone with the county guidelines,” Early said.
There will be one-way walking through the market and there also will be maps available that show a one-way route through Cross Orchards’ grounds to see the exhibits.
Sneeze guards or masks are required for vendors. No food sampling will be allowed in the market.
Online option: Not at this time.
Info: museumofwesternco.com.
Market on Main
Time and date: 5:30–8:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning July 9 and continuing through Sept. 24.
Location: This event traditionally can be found on Main Street, but this year that is going to change, said Rykel Menor, event coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction.
Market on Main will stay downtown, but exactly where is still to be decided, she said.
With the current COVID-19 guidelines, farmers markets must offer one-way traffic with limited, designated entrance and exit points. Those requirements would make navigating the Market on Main difficult for shoppers, vendors and downtown businesses, said David Goe, marketing and communication specialist for Downtown Grand Junction.
Vendors: TBA
Changes: Stay tuned. During the coming month, organizers will be taking note of how the farmers markets in Palisade and Fruita have operated and using that to help inform their decisions for the Market on Main, Menor said.
Online option: Market on Main will offer online shopping through WhatsGood, which has the site sourcewhatsgood.com and an app. WhatsGood allows for items to be sold from vendors both at the market and those who couldn’t be included on location because of COVID-19 guidelines. Curbside pickup also will be available.
Info: downtowngj.org/signature-events/market-on-main.