The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra is turning to the visual melodies created by wildflowers and butterfly bushes with its newest event.
Gardens of Note is a tour of eight area gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 5–6.
Tickets cost $25 and those on the tour can visit all the gardens in one day or take more time and visit them over the two days. Five of the gardens are on the Redlands and three are in north Grand Junction.
All of the gardens were landscaped by Bill Richardson, owner Dragonfly Gardens. Richardson specializes in custom designs and xeriscaping.
Along with seeing how Richardson has created beautiful gardens in the high desert, there will be music on the tour thanks to various symphony members performing at one of the locations. There will be a brass quintet and a Vivaldi strings group, a cello soloist and a couple musicians playing the piano and singing.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased at gjso.org. A map and suggested route will be sent to all ticket holders.
Those who prefer to purchase a ticket in person can do so on the days of the tour at 287 W. Morrison Court, where there also will be a bake sale.
Along bringing some cash with you for the bake sale, be sure to wear sunscreen as this tour is all outdoors. No restrooms are provided.
Proceeds from this event benefit the symphony. For more information about the garden tour or the symphony, go to gjso.org.