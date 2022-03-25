There are few things as unique as listening to cowboy poetry, which can run the gamut from hilarious to nostalgic, and might have some guitar picking mixed in.
For 24 years, with one year postponed because of COVID, the Gateway Community Center has hosted an annual Cowboy Poetry Night.
On Saturday, the Cowboy Poetry evening returns starting at 5 p.m. with some good food including hamburgers, then the entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
It’s hosted by the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club and the evening will feature western music, cowboy poetry and a silent auction.
Cost is $7 per person, ages younger than 12 are free, and food will be extra.
Linda Moores, one of the organizers, said that cowboy poetry makes for an entertaining night.
“It can take you back in time to the old days,” she said. “Some of the poems are hilarious and some give a different perspective, a look at a way of life in the old west.”
Seven acts are lined up for the night including Peggy Malone, a local favorite. Also known as “Pickin’ Peggy,” Malone has been honored several times by the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame including the Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016, in 2015 the Female Vocalist Legend, and in 2013 was the Entertainer of the Year.
The address for the community center is 42700 Colorado Highway 141 in Gateway.