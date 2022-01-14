See blocks of ice transformed into sculptures during the Great West Ice Fest from 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Cabela’s parking lot at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50. The ice carvers will be Willy Tuz, founder of the event, and Jess Parrish and Clint Olson.
WILLY TUZ/Special to the Sentinel
Willy Tuz is getting out his chisels, saws and grinders.
Ice season is here with evening temperatures in the 20s, and Tuz is ready to turn blocks of ice into amazing carvings.
The Great West Ice Fest is back and can be found from 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Cabela’s parking lot at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50. Admission is free.
This might be the coldest Great West Ice Fest yet in Grand Junction, said Tuz, the owner of Colorado Fruit Designs. Tuz started the Great West Ice Fest in 2017 and he’s also an organizer and carver behind the amazing pumpkin sculptures in October’s Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated.
The chilly temperatures will be “perfect weather” for ice and for folks willing to bundle up for a couple hours to see what will be created by Tuz and Jess Parrish, an award-winning carver with Cool Hand Ice Carving in Longmont, and carver Clint Olson.
“We’re going to carve almost 4,000 pounds of ice,” Tuz said.
That ice is coming Friday from Denver where a specialty machine freezes it bubble free and crystal clear, he said.
Tuz, Parrish and Olson will get to work ahead of festival time, carving animals and other fun designs and some kind of interactive piece for children, said Tuz, who enjoys seeing kids’ eyes light up when they get to touch the ice carvings.
There also will be an ice carving demonstration at 6 p.m. Saturday. At past Ice Fests, Tuz and Parrish have done some smaller pieces during their demonstrations, “but this year we’re going to do a bigger piece,” Tuz said. “People can actually see how these blocks of ice transform.”
Along with admiring the ice carvings and watching the demonstration, those at Great West Ice Fest can enjoy music thanks to Griz Entertainment and pose for photos in the event’s photo booth, said Natalie Shievelbein, marketing director for Mesa Mall.
Among the other activities at the event will be a coloring table for kids with ice-themed coloring sheets, and adults will be able to sign up to be part of drawings for two ice-themed goodie baskets, she said.
“We’re just really excited to bring the event back,” Shievelbein said, referring the festival taking last winter off due to the pandemic. “We hope that families will come out and spend some time to see the ice carving.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing people’s faces,” Tuz said. “It’s always fun. It’s always great.”