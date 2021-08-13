Perhaps you are the type of person who likes to get out and about each day of the week.
Or you’re going through summer Olympics withdrawals and need some help moving on.
Or you’re simply looking for some entertainment suggestions.
Whatever your situation, here are some options for each day until the next issue of Out & About arrives.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Make Friday night an outdoor movie night in the cool of Glade Park.
The final film in the 2021 Glade Park Movies Under The Stars season is “Babe,” and it will be shown at dusk on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road.
Arrive early to get your camp chair in a good spot and to pick up dinner at the grill, which opens at 6 p.m. for orders of hamburgers, hot dogs and more. The concession stand opens at 5:30 p.m.
Before the movie starts there will be hay rides and games to play such as corn hole and volleyball. The West Side Woofers also will offer pre-movie entertainment.
Admission is free, but take enough cash for drawing tickets (prizes!) and concessions as this is a fundraiser for the volunteer fire department.
“Babe” was released in 1995 and is rated G. It is about a pig with a unique knack for herding sheep.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
Another option: Not interested in “Babe”? Then consider some comedy.
The “No Matter What, Keep Laughing,” featuring comedians Nancy Norton and Stephanie McHugh will be from 6–8:30 p.m. Friday at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., in Montrose. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at mc4arts.com.
If you’re more include to drive toward Rifle, then you’ll find comedian Brent Gill performing a show at 8 p.m. Friday at Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., in Rifle. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door and can be purchased through utetheater.com.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
An afternoon and evening of bluegrass is just what your hound needs. And you can come, too.
The Wüffstock Music Festival goes from 3–9 p.m. Saturday at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Set to perform are Bowregard, winner of the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest, Denver-based Leon & The Revival and Grand Valley-based Stray Grass.
Your well-behaved, leashed dog is welcome to come along and enjoy the music. There also will be adoptable dogs at the event.
Take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, but you likely won’t be sitting for long. There will be food trucks, vendor booths and kids activities going on in addition to the music. (No outside food or beverages are allowed.)
General admission tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for youth ages 13–17. Admission is free for kids age 12 and younger and for dogs. VIP tickets cost $65. Proceeds from Wüffstock go to Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
For information or tickets go to the theampgj.com.
Another option: Check out the variety in the Cavalcade’s Monthly Variety Show from 7:30–9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
You’ll find all kinds of performances in this show, from music to film to poetry and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased at 970tix.com.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
If you count a hike or bike ride or casting a line into a lake as entertainment, this is a good day for spending time outdoors before the work and school week begins.
But if you want some live music, you’ll find country artist Paul Cauthen on stage at 8 p.m. Sunday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Advance tickets cost $35 and tickets purchased the day of the concert cost $40. For ticket links and information go to mesatheater.com.
Need something earlier? The Scott Clay Trio will offers some some Americana mixed with rock at 2 p.m. Sunday at Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave. Go to facebook.com/scottclaymusic for information about this show.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
M.G. Bailey may be just what you need on a Monday.
“Bailey, a gentle giant of a man armed with a formidable array of unconventional instruments, has been blending punk, blues, pop and soul influences for his entire musical career, without any regard to what sells at the time,” according to Bailey’s website, mgbailey.com.
This artist from Chicago and his instruments, which may include duct-taped instruments and found objects, will play at 7 p.m. Monday at the KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through links at kafmradio.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Relax on a Tuesday with some Americana, country and a glass of wine from Two Rivers Winery during the Music in the Grapevines concert series.
FC Westcott and The Aficionados will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the winery on the Redlands at 2087 Broadway. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Bring along a chair and enjoy a picnic while taking in the music and the views of Colorado National Monument. Beverages can be purchased at the winery.
Music in the Grapevines is presented by The Art Center Guild and supports the Art Center of Western Colorado and its programs.
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased through artcenterguild.org, at the gift shop at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., or at Two Rivers.
For information about the show or tickets, call 243-7337 or 985-1015.
Another option: See the recently released film version of the Broadway musical “In the Heights” on the big screen at Avalon Theatre.
“In the Heights” is the August Dinner, Shopping and a Movie selection and can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Spend $5 (per person) at a business in downtown Grand Junction on this Tuesday and show your receipt to receive free admission to the movie. Without a receipt, admission is $7 per person.
“In the Heights” is rated PG-13 and is about a New York bodega owner imagining a better life.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
If you need a change of pace from live music, then head to Suplizio Field as the Grand Junction Rockies face the Ogden Raptors at the start of six-game homestand.
The game starts at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Suplizio Field, 1315 North Ave.
Reserved seats cost $10 and club seats cost $12.
Another option: Continue your live music streak with Deicide, an American death metal band.
This band plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The band Kataklysm opens the show.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at mesatheater.com.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
After a two-year wait, the Palisade Peach Festival is back, and you can join the celebration from the very beginning.
A free ice cream social and street dance will go from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday at Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade. Local rock and blues band Peach Street Revival will perform its original music as well as covers and get everyone ready more of the festival.
The Palisade Peach Festival continues Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, with a festival at Riverbend Park, peach eating contests, chef demos, parade, car show, the Just Peach 5K and more.
Go to palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival for the schedule.
Weekend passes for the festival cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, $5 children or $25 for families. Saturday-only tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and military or $3 for children. Passes can be purchased in advance at palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.