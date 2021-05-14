As the sun goes down, a 150-inch outdoor screen will be filled with six short films shown back-to-back.
These films are part of the 2021 WCCC Digital Filmmaking Student Film Festival that will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, outside on the east lawn of Building B on the Western Colorado Community College campus, 2508 Blichmann Ave.
The festival is free to attend, however there are only 100 chairs provided, so plan to arrive early if you want a good seat.
The six short films were written and produced by students in WCCC’s short form production class. Among the films are “SNAP” (“An inherited object changes a man’s life”) and “Harmony of Love” (“Romance is not dead. Sometimes it just needs a little help”).
A list of the films, directors and actors can be found under the event information at facebook.com/westerncoloradocommunitycollege.
Since this screening is outdoors, dress for the weather. The screening will move indoors in the event of bad weather and information on those arrangements will be with the festival information on Facebook.