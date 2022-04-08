Avery Rima and Charles “C.W.” Hellen play Becca and Howie during a dress rehearsal for “Rabbit Hole,” one of two plays that are part of the Mesa Spring Festival presented by Colorado Mesa University’s theater department.
From left, Jake Lende as Simon, Bri Angle as Nan, Catie Spann as Sweetheart and Keenan Clements as Kyle, act out scenes during a dress rehearsal for “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” a play that is part of the Mesa Spring Festival at Colorado Mesa University.
Avery Rima and Charles “C.W.” Hellen play Becca and Howie during a dress rehearsal for “Rabbit Hole,” one of two plays that are part of the Mesa Spring Festival presented by Colorado Mesa University’s theater department.
MCKENZIE LANGE
MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
From left, Jake Lende as Simon, Bri Angle as Nan, Catie Spann as Sweetheart and Keenan Clements as Kyle, act out scenes during a dress rehearsal for “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” a play that is part of the Mesa Spring Festival at Colorado Mesa University.
With two plays, two casts and multiple performances over two weekends, Colorado Mesa University’s theater department is planning to keep you busy with its Mesa Spring Festival.
This theater festival will feature the plays “Rabbit Hole” and “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” both directed by senior theater students.
“Rabbit Hole,” directed by Siana Gutierrez, follows a couple whose young son is killed in an accident. “The portrayal of grief in this show is heartbreakingly honest and raw,” Gutierrez said at coloradomesa.edu. “Having witnessed and experienced so many losses within the global community and my own family in the last two years, this show spoke to me.”
“Rabbit Hole” will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 14–15, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Mesa Experimental Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” is about a woman and her friends who prepare some revenge for her abusive husband. “This show puts the power in the hand of the abused and uses humor, theatrics and outrageousness to bring to light a rather taboo and secretive subject,” said Sierra Kaylynn Packard, the play’s director, at coloradomesa.edu.
“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 21–22, in Moss’s Mesa Experimental Theatre.
In addition to these plays, a presentation of music, comedy and performances by faculty and students will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17, in the theatre. This event is free for the public to attend.
Tickets for the play performances will cost $16 for adults, $12 for seniors or $7 for students and youth. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.