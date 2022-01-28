Get on board: 'Boat Songs' cabaret to entertain with stories and folk, country music

“Boat Songs: a Cabaret by Bonnie Montgomery” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28–29, in the Mesa Experimental Theater in Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
During experiences nearly 20 years apart, time seemed to be suspended for Bonnie Montgomery.
The first time was in 2002 during a 19-day trip by ship from Seattle to Hong Kong.
There was some romance, plenty of journal entries and songwriting and no sight of land for two weeks.
The second time was in 2020 while living in a cabin outside Austin, Texas.
Stuck at home during the early months of the pandemic, the singer/songwriter went hiking a lot, but had feelings of isolation similar to those she felt in 2002. So she dug out her old journal entries and songs, which she had recorded on cassette tape after the trip.
She sent the recording off to a studio and her album “Boat Songs 2002,” which includes vignette readings from her old journals, became available in early 2021.
Jeremy Franklin, the director of music theater at Colorado Mesa University and a longtime friend of Montgomery’s, listened to “Boat Songs” and called her up.
“You know... this is a show,” he told her.
Nearly a year later, it is. Montgomery traveled to Grand Junction in early January and she and Franklin collaborated to create “Boat Songs: a Cabaret by Bonnie Montgomery” that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28–29, in the Mesa Experimental Theater in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
This new, one-woman cabaret will include songs from “Boat Songs 2002” along with additional folk, country songs written by Montgomery as the show expands beyond the album to include more recent vignettes related to the pandemic. Pianist Doug Morrow will accompany Montgomery during the show.
While Montgomery enjoys how the songs drive and energize the show, she expects the audience will find plenty of humor in her youthful diary entries from 20 years ago.
There also will be much for the audience to relate to as Montgomery talks about the pandemic and how “time started moving in such a different way,” she said.
It’s a show that will allow people to smile, laugh “and believe that the world is a beautiful place,” Montgomery said.