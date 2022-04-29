It’s one thing to paint a wall. It’s another thing to paint a 12-foot wall that curves in or out or around.
To get to the top of her mural inside the Westlake Park Skatepark, Emily Adamson had to get a running start with a spray paint can in hand.
Her steps took her over water lilies and the tail of a tiger, which were about two hours old on Tuesday morning.
By now, though, Adamson’s mural is likely nearly complete as she and 16 other artists wrap up work on 23 murals in the skatepark.
Those murals will be on full view to the public during Skate & Mural Jam that opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the skatepark at 325 W. Orchard Ave.
Skate & Mural Jam will start off with more mural painting, said Naomi Barlow with Super Rad Art Jam, one of the organizers for the event.
There are a number of panels around the skatepark, and those will be available to paint on a first come, first served basis by anyone who wants to let their creative side go wild.
It costs $5 to paint one of the panel murals, and those interested should bring their own supplies and design ideas early as there are a limited number of spaces, Barlow said.
People also are welcome to watch as these panel murals are created and then stay to see the skateboard competition side of the event.
That will begin with registration at noon and competition skateboarding at 1 p.m.
“This year we’re going to be having the biggest competition we’ve had yet,” said Jonny Sale, who has taken the lead on the competition side of this event for about seven years.
There’s a $1,000 jackpot for the pro division and “that’s going to bring out bigger heavy hitter guys,” he said.
He knows of skateboarders from around western Colorado, the Front Range, Arizona and Utah who will be in Grand Junction to compete. “They all come for the money — the money and a good time, as well,” Sale said.
Along with the pro division, there will be competition divisions for beginner and intermediate skateboarders and a special division for Chicks That Rip, a group of local girls who wanted their own category this year, he said.
The competition is open to skateboarders of all ages and the public is sure to get a good show. “Bring your smile. Bring your family and your sunscreen,” Sale said.
There will be live music, food, vendors and giveaways and plenty to see, especially with the 23 new murals bringing color and creativity to the curves of the skatepark.
While murals have been created as part of the Mural & Skate Jam in the past, this year the city decided to put an official call out to artists and commission the murals, said Marlene Godsey, the recreation coordinator who oversees arts and culture for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
In recent years, offensive graffiti has appeared at times in the skatepark and the city saw commissioning murals as a way to support local artists and “to kind of re-beautify and take back the skatepark to some extent,” she said.
The artists had to submit mural designs that would be family friendly and “welcoming to anyone who would be using that space,” Godsey said.
Super Rad Art Jam and Mural & Skate Jam organizers selected 17 artists for the project, Godsey said.
These artists will offer views of different mural styles as well as their own creative ranges.
Adamson was introduced street art and murals with a project assigned by one of her professors while she was getting her art degree from Colorado Mesa University.
“I started and I just couldn’t stop,” she said.
“I like the use of the whole body” to paint, Adamson said. “I like how loud and big it is. It’s hard to ignore.”
Around a couple curves of the skatepark from Adamson’s “Tiger Lillies,” Jerad Slates worked on a mural that included a tree house from a mural series he started a couple years ago.
“It’s a public space so I wanted to work with something the kids would enjoy,” Slates said.
He also was enjoying the challenge of playing with perspective on his section of curved wall. How his mural looks from the top of the skatepark will be different than how it appears from the bottom, he said.
Across from Slates’ space, Ronin Lee painted the finer details of a cityscape that will be part of his mural.
While hours of painting were still ahead of him, Lee was happy to have the chance to paint something meaningful in a public space and to gain awareness for his local artist collective, The Macrocosm Collective.
“I’m really grateful to be a part of this,” Lee said.