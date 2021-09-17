United Way of Mesa County is putting on festival and all are invited.
The Unity in Community Festival will be from 4–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Admission is free, and there will be a prize drawing for all to enter.
This is the start of United Way of Mesa County’s 2021–22 fundraising campaign and will offer the chance to get to know the faces and names of those at United Way and at other area nonprofits supported by United Way.
For families with kids, there will be activities including face painting, a balloon twister and a bounce house, according to a news release.
The Williams Brothers Band will play during the event, and the food trucks The Hillbilly Grill and Tacos Del Centenario will be there along with Enstrom’s with ice cream available for dessert.
“Unity in Community will be a great chance for everyone to come and see the amazing work undertaken by the programs that United Way helps support and a chance to learn more about what United Way of Mesa County is all about while having a fun-filled evening,” said Zebulon Miracle, United Way of Mesa County’s executive director, in a news release.
For information about this event, go to unitedwaymesacounty.org.