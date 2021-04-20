The quiet moments found in wide-open spaces, the rowdy times with friends or the little dogies of days gone by all can be found again at an upcoming evening of cowboy poetry and music.
Presented by the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club, this Cowboy Poetry Night will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Gateway Community Center in Gateway.
Admission is $7 per person. Children younger than 12 get in free.
The program will feature cowboy poet Dale Page, who won the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo in 2010, and western music by Peggy Malone, Bill Clark, Dennis and Bev Russell and others.
Along with the music and poetry, there will be a silent auction to benefit the 4-H club. Food and drink will be available to purchase and those proceeds will benefit the Gateway Unaweep Fire Department.
For information about this event, go to 970-931-2803.