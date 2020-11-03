NEW YORK — When life gives you lemons, get gifty.
Here is a look at holiday-brightening, citrus-ideas for those of you getting a head start on gifts:
A HAPPY BOX: Check out the Main Squeeze Citrus Box at HappyBoxStore.com. It's filled with grapefruit gummy bears, orange blossom honey, a tangerine clove cocktail mixer, a lemon hydrating sheet face mask and more. A great embrace of happy citrus. $58.
A SIX-PACK: Because, why not? There's the Schofferhofer Hefeweizen Grapefruit Bier from Germany that comes in a six-pack of glass bottles. The Hefeweizen part means it's a wheat beer, but it's half wheat blended with half carbonated grapefruit juice, and it's easy drinking at 2.5 ABV (alcohol by volume). Widely available. $8.99.
A PIE: Gigi Butler, founder of the cupcake brand Gigi's Cupcakes, has branched out into pies. She'll ship a Lemon Chess Pie from her home base in Brentwood, Tennessee. It's a cornmeal gluten-friendly crust filled with creamy lemon egg custard. It spells goodness. $32. Available at PiesByGigi.com.
A SNACK: Edible sells two holiday buckets full of mixed fresh fruit, including citrus. There's the Star of David in a blue bucket adorned with Jewish stars that includes orange slices for Hanukkah, starting at $64.99, and the Holly Jolly Village bucket with a Christmas wreath and pineapple chocolate-covered snowmen and reindeer, starting at $74.99. The company offers same day or free next day shipping. Available at EdibleArrangements.com.
AN ORANGE LIQUEUR: Grown, picked, squeezed, produced and bottled in the Sunshine State. That's Tippler's Orange Liqueur, from the craft St. Petersburg Distillery. They use Florida Temple oranges, peels and all, to distill this all-natural orange liqueur from scratch in small batches. $19.99. Widely available.
A CHOCOLATE: Jacques Torres has dipped 5 ounces of orange peels in 60% dark chocolate from Belgium and placed them in a gift box. $16.99. The company also has dipped orange slices, along with orange cubes that are bite-size made of candied peels. All available at MrChocolate.com.
A SWEET BREAD: The Bona Furtuna farm in Sicily has made an Olive Oil & Blood Orange Panettone. The traditional Italian treat features the farm's organic oil and local Tarocco oranges wrapped in packaging of a hand-painted blood orange design. $64.95. Available at BonaFurtuna.com and select retailers.
A VODKA: Really, two vodkas, from an Alameda, California, company called Hangar 1. There's one made with the blossoms of local mandarin orange trees and another with the pith of Buddha's hand citron. The taste is clean and bright. They're delicious on their own or mixed into cocktails. $29.99. Widely available.