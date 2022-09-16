GJ carver competes on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

Willy Tuz, center, is part of team Lollipop Lunatics with baker Jamie Louks, left, and sugar artist Beverly Hansen for “Halloween Wars” on Food Network. A premiere party will be at 7pm Sunday, Sept. 18, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Willy Tuz has taken his pumpkin carving up a notch. He’s moved from “Outrageous Pumpkins” to “Halloween Wars.”
Tuz, the owner of Colorado Fruit Designs in Grand Junction and founder of Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated and Great West Ice Fest will appear on Season 12 of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” that premieres Sunday, Sept. 18.
This competitive reality show is “completely different” than what he has done in the past, Tuz said.
He was placed on a team with a baker and a sugar artist he didn’t know before filming began. The three of them were required to create spooky sculptures or structures that combined their individual skills in a way that wowed the judges or “you get kicked out,” he said.
At this point, Tuz can’t say if his team won — the winning team received $50,000 and a trip to Paris — or was eliminated during the competition. To find that out, you’ll have to watch the show, he said.
Filming for “Halloween Wars” took place all the way back in January. All of the pumpkins used in the show were in a huge refrigerated warehouse. “We had a ton of pumpkins to work with,” he said.
Tuz was on team Lollipop Lunatics with sugar artist Beverly Hansen and baker Jamie Louks. “Both of them are amazing,” he said.
While he knows plenty about pumpkins, “I can’t tell them what to do with cake. I don’t know about cakes,” he said.
Not only did his team have just four hours to create something unique to meet the judges’ challenge any given week, they also had to build based on the strengths or weakness of their particular skills, which can make for plenty of surprises, he said.
In addition, the cake element had to remain edible all while being incorporated into the sculpture, he said. “The judges have to be able to try the cake that we make.”
“So it’s really fun and challenging,” he said.
In working with and adjusting to your teammates as well as to the specifics of a build, “you become stronger,” he said. “ You can push the boundaries of the competition.”
To view information and photos for Season 12 of “Halloween Wars,” go to bit.ly/3RZMzyC/.
Coming up: Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated, featuring hundreds of carved pumpkins used to form sculptures lit up at night, is scheduled for Oct. 27–29 at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.
“It’s getting bigger and bigger,” Tuz said about the event, which is a fundraiser for Strive.