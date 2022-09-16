GJ carver competes on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

Special to the Sentinel

Willy Tuz, center, is part of team Lollipop Lunatics with baker Jamie Louks, left, and sugar artist Beverly Hansen for “Halloween Wars” on Food Network. A premiere party will be at 7pm Sunday, Sept. 18, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.

Willy Tuz has taken his pumpkin carving up a notch. He’s moved from “Outrageous Pumpkins” to “Halloween Wars.”

Tuz, the owner of Colorado Fruit Designs in Grand Junction and founder of Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated and Great West Ice Fest will appear on Season 12 of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” that premieres Sunday, Sept. 18.