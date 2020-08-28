The breezeway wall outside Mesa Jewelers was in rough shape when the business moved to Main Street in 2018.
The wall was a graffiti target and overall just needed a facelift, said David Goe, community engagement manager for Downtown Grand Junction.
And then there was the planter at the north end of the breezeway, across the alley from the downtown parking garage. It was a dumping spot for trash and “a giant ashtray,” Goe said.
If you walked through the breezeway today, though, you would see how creative thinking really can makeover a spot.
The breezeway wall, which Mesa Jewelers fixed and offered up as a canvas, features downtown’s latest mural.
“Grown in the Desert” was painted by nine local artists with their representations of various plants native to western Colorado. Nearby, the living versions of those plants spread their little leaves.
“These are all little babies right now,” Goe said looking over the now xeriscaped planter.
The breezeway’s new look was coordinated by Grand Junction Creates, which is the new name for the Grand Junction Downtown Creative District that stretches from downtown to Las Colonias Park and is operated through Downtown Grand Junction.
The mural brought together artists, who were paid for their work on the project, and business sponsors Mesa Jewelers and Alpine Bank with Snob Productions providing the scaffolding for the artists to use while painting. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department helped out with getting the native plants into their new home.
The breezeway’s mural and planter are just the first of a number of changes and programs getting residents’ attention in the downtown area thanks to Downtown Grand Junction and GJ Creates.
The one that likely will be noticed next is the result of a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. It will allow for expanded outdoor dining options and the installation of semi-permanent parklets in the downtown area, Goe said.
These additions will include art elements and the entire thing is a response to how COVID-19 has impacted restaurants, Goe said.
With limitations on capacity, being able to serve customers outside is the way to go, he said.
Another opportunity that came GJ Creates’ way because of COVID-19 was a grant from Colorado Creative Industries. It has allowed for the development of a local micro grant program to help offset impacts by the pandemic to those in the arts by funding arts projects to benefit the community.
Eight micro grants were awarded for projects that must be completed by the end of the year, Goe said.
There will be three murals painted and three art installations, including a piece of geoart, in the creative district. There will be a writing program offered through the Western Colorado Writer Forum and an art program hosted at Grand Valley Books.
Goe said he is working on additional ways GJ Creates and Downtown Grand Junction can benefit the community and is looking for grants to fund more projects.
GJ Creates recently launched a new website and social media accounts to keep the public informed on what is happening with the creative district. Go to gjcreates.org and search for GJ Creates on social media.