John Winn was refining his skiing skills at Arapahoe Basin and singing and playing guitar for the après-ski crowd when he was told he needed to go to New York City.
“You’ve got to get to Greenwich Village … There’s something happening there,” he was told in 1959 by his manager, who also was the manager for Winn’s friend, Judy Collins.
So both Winn and Collins were booked with gigs in New York City, which had guitar pickers and singers on its streets as thick as “a field of cockle burrs,” Winn told K.G. Miles, the author of “Bob Dylan in the Big Apple: Troubadour Tales of New York” that was released in May.
During the early 1960s while living in New York City, Winn met and hung out with Dylan, who he called Bobby.
Dylan is set to perform at 8 p.m. tonight at Las Colonias Amphitheater. The concert is sold out.
Winn, 88, has one of those tickets, deciding to attend after a friend asked him to go. Winn doesn’t plan to see Dylan any closer than from his seat in a lawn chair on the amphitheater’s grass.
“There really was not going to be a chance to see him,” Winn said of Dylan, who is now 81 years old. “He has an army around him.”
In his mind’s eye, though, Winn will see his memories of Dylan, both of them as young men carried away by music in New York City.
Back then, Dylan wore “hobo clothes,” had a head of messy hair and talked and sang like he had a “mouth full of corn mush,” Winn recalled recently from his Grand Junction home. “He’s a terrible singer except he was a good singer for his music.”
Dylan told Winn wild, impossible tales of being an orphan raised on a New Mexico reservation and running away to join a circus. “They were all stories, but they were all good stories so I gave him a pass,” Winn said.
Winn was a folk musician, a troubadour with a tenor voice. He played in the Greenwich Village scene, but he also traveled. One time he was on his way to Los Angeles, with gigs along the way.
In St. Louis, he played at The Laughing Buddha, a coffeehouse owned by a guy from Minnesota.
“What’s going on in New York?” the owner wanted to know.
Winn filled him in and added that there was this “new kid who calls himself Bob Dylan.” He described Dylan’s appearance and affinity for Woody Guthrie songs.
The description reminded the owner of someone he knew in the folk music club at University of Minnesota who wore trench coats and sunglasses, “kind of doing the James Dean thing.” Then he disappeared. His name was Bob Zimmerman. “We always wondered what happened to him,” the owner told Winn.
“Well, that was Bob Dylan,” Winn said. “I never blew his cover.”
For several years before a news story published Dylan’s real name, Winn knew. “I never told anybody,” he said. “I never got to tell Bobby that story.”
But Winn has other stories. He was stuck for hours with Dylan on the Pennsylvania Turnpike going to and from a folk festival in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They were with two girls, one of whom owned the car. Dylan didn’t like her and she didn’t like him, and they picked at each other the whole way, Winn said.
At one point on the way to Ann Arbor, they stopped at a Howard Johnson and Winn bought four small toys. “OK, kids,” he said when he got back in the car and passed out the toys. “Let’s all be nice kids and play with our toys.”
After the festival, Dylan wanted to hitchhike back to New York, but Winn told him that was ridiculous. Two young men in the 1960s, hitchhiking 500 miles with suitcases and guitars? It wouldn’t work.
So they piled back in the car and suffered their way home. “It was awful,” Winn said.
Winn also heard “Tomorrow is a Long Time,” shortly after Dylan wrote it. Winn was walking past Dylan’s apartment building and spotted a glum Dylan leaning against the building.
He was upset because Suze Rotolo, who is pictured on the cover of “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” had left for Italy, and Dylan wasn’t sure she would come back, Winn said.
Dylan asked Winn if he wanted to hear the song he had just finished and, of course, Winn did. So they went up to Dylan’s apartment and he played the song.
Nearly 50 years later, Winn decided to sing that song himself. When he turned 80, “I finally decided, why shouldn’t I sing Dylan songs?”
A video of Winn singing “Tomorrow is a Long Time” can be found at Winn’s YouTube channel — “John Winn ‘The Old Troubadour’” — along with videos of five other Dylan songs and many videos of his own music recorded at Shedd Studios with Jon James in Grand Junction.
His “Tomorrow is a Long Time” video has received more than 88,400 views. “It’s not what I would call viral, but it at least is a good case of the common cold,” Winn said.
Life and fame took Winn and Dylan in very different directions since those young days in Greenwich Village.
Winn continued singing and writing music through his career in the ski industry in both Maine and Colorado. Winn has recorded a number of CDs, wrote the book “This Singin’ Thing” about his career and recently released a new lyric book, “12 Songs from ‘The Old Troubadour,’” on Amazon Kindle.
He has been interviewed for several books about Dylan, including K.G. Miles’ recent book. Winn also was mentioned by Dylan in “Chronicles.”
“Spelled my name wrong, with a ‘y’ instead of an ‘i,’” Winn said with a shrug.
Winn has sung at Carnegie Hall and at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens and hundreds of places in between.
It was a job as the communications director for the city of Grand Junction for his wife, Kristen Winn, that brought the couple to Grand Junction.
“I like my friends. I love people in Grand Junction,” Winn said.
It is one of those friends, Jack Byrom, who asked Winn to go to Dylan’s concert tonight.
“He said, I can get a ticket for $50. You want to go?” Sure, Winn said. “It’s going to be like a party.”
For information about Winn, his music and books, go to johnwinnmusic.com.