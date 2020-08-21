The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a debut of sorts.
Its annual An Evening Under the Stars concert will be the first ticketed, socially distanced large event at Las Colonias Amphitheater of 2020.
The concert is free to those who have reserved a ticket and already those tickets are going fast. More than 700 of the 1,000 available concert tickets have been reserved for the concert that will be on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the symphony’s fundraising folk group Sinners & Saints followed at 7:30 p.m. by the symphony, which will play a number of American marches and standards along with selections from its upcoming season.
It’s both exciting and scary to going forward with the concert right now, said Jeremy Herigstad, marketing director for the symphony.
Based on the how quickly people are registering for tickets, there is plenty of enthusiasm for the concert in the community, he said.
Fortunately, the amphitheater is quite large and, since so many concerts have been postponed because of COVID-19, it was available and could readily accommodate social distancing requirements, he said.
“We want to be smart about the things we are doing,” he said. “We don’t want to shoot the moon on anything.”
“We want to make sure we are fulfilling our mission, which is presenting symphonic music … but we also want to be aware,” Herigstad said.
So while more tickets could have been offered for the concert, the symphony decided to be on the safe side and go with fewer.
Members of the audience will be able to position their chairs within boxes spray painted on the lawn and depending on the size of their group — 6 feet by 6 feet boxes for groups of four or fewer, 10 feet by 10 feet boxes for groups of 10 or fewer. (Groups are defined as people from the same household or from similar personal relationships.)
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while moving in or out or around the amphitheater area and may take their mask off while in their box.
There also will be social distancing on stage. Usually, 60-65 of the symphony’s musicians perform together depending on the orchestration of a piece, Herigstad said. For this concert, there will be 42 on stage, each with plenty of elbow room and all wearing masks, with the exception of the woodwind and brass players who must lower their masks while playing.
The large stage area was a bonus for this concert and something the symphony will have to navigate as it considers its 2020-21 season and its concerts scheduled for the Avalon Theatre’s much smaller stage.
The symphony plans to keep its opening date of Sept. 19, but the season’s concerts are being “totally re-imagined,” Herigstad said.
They are considering smaller chamber concerts, program changes and streaming options, he said.
Figuring out how to cover expenses while also offering quality live music in a responsible way is a dance the symphony has been doing all summer, he said.
Usually, they pass a hat for donations during An Evening Under the Stars, but that is not an option with COVID-19, even though this concert has presented greater expense, Herigstad said.
And while food vendors will be at the amphitheater during the evening, the Grand Junction Symphony Guild decided to play it safe and will not be doing its Brats in the Park fundraiser for the symphony, he said.
Those who would like to make a donation to the symphony can still do so by including it while reserving a ticket through gjso.org. There also will be an opportunity to make a donation during the concert, Herigstad said.