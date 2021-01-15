Live music is back on, albeit with COVID-19 related restrictions, but it’s back!
Here are a few places to find it, and there likely are others if you search.
Union of None will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, unit A12, in Clifton.
Clark Jensen, Chris Joe and the Gang can be found from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way.
Warehouse will then host F.C. Westcott & the Aficionados from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Seating is very limited for both of these shows at Warehouse. Reservations are required, and you can make one by calling 628-4321.
Acoustic Jam with masks and social distancing will begin again from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
Enjoy the music and — fingers crossed! — there will be much, much more in the Grand Valley soon.