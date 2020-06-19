Before COVID-19, the age of the average customer at Mutual Friends was likely between 16 and 25.
In recent weeks, that has changed completely, said the skate shop’s owner, Josh Castaneda.
He is seeing 9-year-olds to 45-year-olds buying skateboards and accessories at his store at 429 Colorado Ave. And the trend of more girls and women getting into skateboarding is continuing, he said.
A number of customers also have admitted to watching old skateboarding videos while stuck at home because of COVID-19.
“When you’re cooped up a lot, you can only spend so much time playing video games and watching Netflix,” Castaneda said.
People started watching old videos and reminiscing about the things they used to do when there wasn’t internet, he said.
It has resulted in more than one dad or mom coming into Mutual Friends to get a son or daughter set up with a skateboard, perhaps something for themselves as well.
“It’s OK to begin regardless of age,” Castaneda said.
The increased interest also has made him a little unsure and excited about who will show up for Go Skateboarding Day 2020 on Sunday, hosted by Mutual Friends.
Organized with the help of Jonny Sale, who was the man behind the Skate & Mural Jam events of past years, Go Skateboarding Day will include three events broken up to make it easy for folks to join in around Father’s Day celebrations.
There is no formal registration for Go Skateboarding Day, and anyone of any age and ability can come to observe, to eat, to skate or to challenge themselves by jumping into one of the day’s competitions, Castaneda said.
And the day’s giveaways also will make it worth taking the time to stop by. Go Skateboarding Day was able to garner support from a number of local, regional and Colorado businesses and skateboarding companies that donated hundreds of dollars in giveaways for the event, Castaneda said.
Many were eager to give as sponsorships for other events just haven’t happened because of COVID-19, he said.
Go Skateboarding Day will get started from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at West Skatepark, 325 W. Orchard Ave., with a skate jam, a couple of contests including a best trick contest, and a BBQ. There will be giveaways and prizes awarded.
Then from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday “we’re just going to charge all of Main Street,” Castaneda said.
Most downtown businesses are closed Sunday so there will be more room for everyone, he said.
During this time there will be filming and photography going on so Mutual Friends can document the event and put it on its Facebook page, Castaneda said.
There also will be food donated by Jimmy Johns and cookies donated by Sweet Kiwi Bakery.
Go Skateboarding Day will wrap up with skating from 5–10 p.m. on Sunday at the Eagle Rim Skatepark, 2746 Cheyenne Drive, on Orchard Mesa.
At 6 p.m. the Cash Prize Contest will begin with competitors given obstacles and tricks to accomplish. Winning “depends on the consistency of the skateboarder who lands the tricks,” Castaneda said.
The first place winner will receive $200; second place, $100; and third place, $50. Castaneda and Sale will be among the judges for the contest.
There will be skateboarders trying stuff they’ve landed only once and others just going for stuff, said Castaneda, who also prefaced that the day’s competitions be suited to the ability levels of those who show up.
Social distancing will be encouraged during the event. In fact, social distancing is kind of inherent to skateboarding because if you’re not six or more feet away from a skateboarder “you’re going to get hit,” Castaneda said.
The day is basically about doing something positive, getting outside and enjoying skateboarding, whether you know how to do a trick or not, he said.