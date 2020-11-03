The dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” has blurred the lines between play and film in a unique way thanks to Colorado Mesa University.
With multiple departments involved, an original music score, animation and costuming, this production is can be viewed only online, which suits these pandemic days just fine.
“She Kills Monsters” is about a young woman named Agnes, who grieving the death of her teenage sister. After finding her sister's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, Agnes decides to play the module her sister designed.
“She Kills Monsters” is available to stream online through Sunday, Nov. 8.
Tickets cost $15 for a single viewer, $30 for family viewing and can be purchased through coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Once a ticket is purchased, an email will be sent to the ticket holder with a link and password for viewing the digital play.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com