Right on time for the release of “Jurassic World: Domination” is the Jurassic Pancake Day and Funfest with all-you-can-eat pancakes.
If the thought of pancakes made your stomach grumble just now, at least you aren’t drooling like the velociraptor behind you.
OK, so there is no velociraptor. But you can bring an Indominus rex-sized appetite to the Jurassic Pancake Day and Funfest from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the Community Building at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Tickets cost $6 and children younger than 12 eat free at this dinosaur-themed event.
This is the 54th annual Pancake Day organized by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, and it has a new location that will allow people to spread out while eating breakfast or visiting the booths with games for kids and information about area nonprofit groups, said Nathan Rhodes, the Pancake Day chair for 2022.
The pancakes, as well as eggs, sausage, juice and coffee will be inside the Community Building, while the booths and games for kids will be outside, where the touch-a-truck vehicles — fire truck and law enforcement vehicles — also can be found.
There will be live music, a silent auction and the knowledge that the money raised during the event will be given by Kiwanis to local nonprofit groups that focus on children or that have projects specifically benefiting children.
Knowing who this event benefits, along with the camaraderie with his fellow Kiwanians while watching how the community gathers to enjoy the pancakes, are is what Rhodes said he looks forward to each year.
Although the dinosaur theme might stretch the limits of creativity when it comes to pancake shapes, he admitted.
Mickey Mouse pancakes with three circles might be the extent of the pancake makers’ shape attempts, Rhodes said.
However, the theme based on the release of “Jurassic World: Domination” might have other consequences.
“I’m probably going to wind up in a dinosaur costume because of that,” Rhodes said, chagrin filling his voice.